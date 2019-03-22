The Lamborghini LM002 was Rambo's Lambo

[MUSIC]
At some point in your life you made find that your motoring priorities has begane to shift, for once the only care about horse power handeling now is thinking about things like comfort and cargo capacity.
For Lamborghini, that shift occurred in 2018 with the release of this.
It's the Urus, and like any Lamborghinis, it is incredibly fast.
But for the first time, the company was talking about cargo capacity and child seats.
To see just how far they've matured, we're gonna take a look back at the company's last SUV.
It's the LM002, aka the Rambo Lambo.
All right, here we go into the open road in the LM002.
I'm actually here in Italy for the Lamborghini winter driving course, so I spent the morning sliding around in [UNKNOWN].
But I gotta be honest with you, I'm way more excited to drive this thing.
That's because these are incredibly rare despite Lamborghini producing these from 1986 until about 1990 to they only Built about 300 of them.
It is so incredibly 1980s.
I can't begin to describe it and the steering is incredibly loose but the throttle.
Is incredibly stiff.
And the clutch, my goodness, if you ever skipped a leg day in your life this clutch will make you feel it.
The shifter's actually not that bad, but it is a dog leg so first gear's down and to the left, which takes a little bit of getting used to.
But once you get the hang of it, it's actually not that unpleasant, although the ergonomics are very weird.
I'm sitting bolt upright, as you might expect.
But the steering wheel is an inch and a half from the dashboard.
I have no room at all behind it, and the windshield is right here in front of my face.
Of course, being in the alps, we have lots of hairpins Which means cranking this steering wheel over a lot.
This thing is not exactly ideal for that kind of thing.
Other ergonomic issues, I have two levers situated next to my seat here.
The first one is to shift the differential from normal into low mode.
And then I've got my four by four or my center differential lock or I can go into four by two mode with these two giant levers that are positioned just perfectly.
They hit your funny bone whenever you reach back to shift.
Despite being such a big rig, the LM002 seats only four.
Outback there's a narrow inset tailgate carrying a chunk vintage spare.
Wheels on the 002 are 17 inches but tires measure a massive 345-60.
Ahead of that spare there's a very brief bed that, in this example at least, is entirely taken up by a locking container.
Suffice to say you won't be taking this thing to the home improvement store to get some sheets of drywall.
The interior is chocked-full of these giant, massive toggle switches which are really great, they have a really cool feel to them.
Massive slabs of wood.
Massive slabs of everything in here.
And being an Italian car we have not one but two cigarette lighters.
Smoking inside this car was strictly forbidden, of course, but the greater emissions problem here comes from what drives it.
It's the 5.2 litre V 12 borrowed from the Lamborghini Countach Putting out around 450 horsepower which I'm unfortunately not really able to make much use of today on this twisty mountain road.
But it is a pretty special motor and pretty special thing to be in an SUV.
That front mounted V12 makes for a distinctive visual profile to say the least but believe it or not Lamborghini actually offered buyers a choice of a second even larger V12.
A 7.2-liter unit typically used in offshore powerboats.
It doesn't quite sound like you might expect a V12 to, it feels a little bit corked in this thing.
Finally I can open it up a little bit, there we go.
Now you hear the V12 a little bit better Still not exactly the supercar screen that I'd hope for but hey, at least there aren't any turbos.
So how does this compare with Lamborghini's latest SUV, the Urus, this is so chunky, so beefy, it's such a trip back into the 80's.
That is really hard to compare the two.
The Urus meanwhile Very refined, very fast, very good on road or off road.
This thing, while it's not particularly good on road and while it's sadly not going to get a chance to go bombing through the dunes like it was designed for.
I have a feeling it probably
Probably wasn't very good in that environment either.
Yes, Lamborghini envisioned thousands of these things flying over the desert sands into hot combat zones.
A vision that, for better or worse, never actually came to pass.
LM stands for Lamborghini Militaria, or Lamborghini Military.
And I'll be honest that I think it probably is for the best.
If only for one simple reason, could you imagine doing battlefield repairs on an Italian V12.
In a roundabout, in a 002, so much steering and here we go.
[LAUGH]
The agility of the 002 is not helped by its massive dimension.
Despite being almost a foot shorter than the Urus, its wheel base is nearly the same.
It's slightly wider and eight inches taller.
The biggest drag against though is its mass.
This thing weighs 2700 kilograms, or about 5900 pounds.
That's almost a full thousand pounds heavier than the Urus.
That plus the V12 must have resulted in some incredibly bad fuel economy, but Lamborghini had a solution.
Fun fact about the LM002, 45 gallon fuel tank, that's I think 169 liters, so to fill this up in the US you'll probably spend 150 bucks or more, out here in Europe though where it's eight bucks per gallon I'll let you do the Math on that.
Why does the windshield wipers stop right in front of me?
I'm sitting right here!
[LAUGH]
This thing isn't that bad!
I think I could get used to this, maybe.
Getting used to this is something I will almost certainly never have to do.
You're looking at about $400,000 if you want an LM002 in decent condition.
For that money, you could buy two of whatever the plural form of Urus Lamborghini's latest is an SUV that is faster, more comfortable and frankly way more capable than the one that came before.
You don't have to be a motorist of a mature age, to see that.
