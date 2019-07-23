The EXP 100 GT is Bentley's high-tech, ultraluxurious birthday present to itself
This is the Bentley EXP 100 GT.
It's an electric, self-driving concept car, that shows Bentley's vision for what its GT cars will look like 35 years from now.
And it's also the company's 100th birthday present to itself.
So a few key points to take away before we get into the nitty gritty.
This class designed to be sustainable, high performance and fun to drive.
This all electric is autonomous when you want it to be.
And it also features some very interesting concepts behind biometrics and artificial intelligence.
This.
Before we get into any of that, let's admire the design because it is very striking.
It's all lightweight aluminium and carbon fiber, and it's surprisingly large, nearly six meters long and 2.4 meters wide.
So it's considerably bigger than even a Range Rover.
But it disguises its dimensions well because of the sleep proportions And because of the impressive details throughout.
Let's talk about the front, the first thing you'll notice is the brand new flying B mascot, new for Bentley Senti every year.
Then of course, you have the two circular light that bleed into this big enormous illuminated front grill.
This consists of over 6,000 LED lights and it has a couple of purposes.
First of all, to greet the driver as they approach the car and secondly to warn pedestrians that the car might be being driven in autonomous mode.
It also has a third purpose and that is basically to show off.
Its like a giant sowskey window display on wheels Don't let that big front grill fool you though.
This car doesn't use any kind of internal combustion engine.
Instead it uses four separate electric motors.
Two on the front axil, and two on the rear.
Together they produce 1,500 newton metres of torque.
And 1400 horsepower, that's good for nought to 60 to 2.5 seconds and the top speed of 186 miles an hour.
In terms of batteries, or Bentley isn't giving anything away quite yet, but they are saying that any batteries this car uses in the future will be five times more energy dense than anything used in current modern day cars.
And that means there's no big weight penalty.
The car will only weigh 1900 kilograms and it will have enough range of 435 miles of range plus you can recharge it to 80% in as little as 15 minutes.
We can but dream
In profile.
It's very much a Bentley.
The famous Bentley Haunch borrowed from the.
[INAUDIBLE].
Continental.
That's all present and correct.
And then there's the most dramatic thing about this car.
The Doors.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
These alone are 2 meters wide and they pivot outwards and upwards at the highest point, they're 3 meters high.
At the rear.
There are a couple of noteworthy additions what you want to know about these rear lights.
So you've got really thin white clusters but on top of that you've also got 3-D OLED displays.
These aren't like.
Those are actual OLED screens that are able to display almost any pattern to help the car stand out even more.
So that's the outside, let's have a look inside.
[MUSIC]
It's worth saying that the interior looks more like the cockpit of an alien spaceship than a traditional car.
[MUSIC]
But if you look closely, there are a couple of recognizable Bentley traits.
There's some familiarity in the shape of the dashboard for example, and it probably won't come as any surprise to learn that Bentley has lavished the EHP 100 GT with the finest materials.
What's most impressive is the way all these materials flow together, the embroidery pattern and the textiles matches the pattern in the leather.
And that's also replicated in the world.
The attention to detail and the craftsmanship is exceptional.
But we expected that.
What we perhaps didn't expect is the use of biometric technology in the seats.
We've all heard of heated and cooled seats, right?
Well, this does that and goes a step further.
It can monitor your body temperature, and your posture to cap your buttocks in just the right way to make the ride that little bit more comfortable.
The EXP 100 GT can also monitor your eyes and head movements and even your blood pressure, and uses artificial intelligence to personalize the driving experience.
In addition the car uses an innovative glass canopy embedded with prisms that collect light and transfer it into the cabin using fibre optics.
The idea is that it can harvest natural light and then synthesis the light on demand.
It can for example record the light characteristics of a sunset on any particular journey and then replay the light from this journey In the car, allowing you to experience similar light conditions in the car regardless of the time of day.
Perhaps more usefully, the glass roof can also be completely transparent or opaque, allowing you to enjoy some sense of open air motoring.
Or increased privacy.
All these settings can be controlled using a series of gestures monitored by the Cumbria crystal centerpiece.
I mentioned earlier that this car is fully autonomous and in autonomous mode, the steering wheel can fully retract the seats can spin around so you can talk to your fellow passengers.
And you can even take advantage of the Bentley personal assistant.
Think Alexa or Siri but on steroids, and delivering information relevant to what you happened to be looking at at any given moment.
And if that isn't crazy enough, then how about this.
The can actually deliver personal goods and services directly to you There's actually a hatch in the bonnet, where your butler or your personal assistant can deliver brand new goods and services direct to the car.
And when you're ready to receive them, you can wave a gesture inside the cockpit and have that package delivered directly to the center console whenever you're ready.
bonkers Brilliant.
Probably a bit of both.
There is so much more to talk about with this car.
I can talk about the sustainable materials or the active wheels and tires that can change tread pattern depending on the weather.
On the fly using electric motors.
The list goes on and on.
But that might all be a waste of time as the majority of these things don't quite yet exist and may never will.
But, it is great to see Bentley is pushing the envelope thinking bigger about the future and who knows?
Maybe one day cars like this will become a reality.
Stranger things have happened.
[MUSIC]
