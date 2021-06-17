The best cordless impact wrenches you can buy

[MUSIC]
I mean sure, you can remove a bunch of rusted nuts and bolts with something like this, but why go through all that hassle when you could use a tool like this?
[SOUND] But then you're going to be tethered to a cord or a cable so perhaps it's a better idea to try something like this [SOUND]
the best cordless impact wrenches.
Is in 2021 spoiler alert, this is one of them.
That's coming up next.
[SOUND] Whether you have recalcitrant wheel lugs to remove or an engine block from 1938 that spent its retirement years in a soggy cow pasture.
An impact wrench is a good candidate for the job to find the best cordless impact wrenches available in 2021.
We put these tools here through a battery of industry standard tests.
Wanted to make sure the product we picked would work well for the common scenarios automotive di wires typically encounter.
An impact gun failed even one of our trials it did not make the cut.
Of course we also evaluated the tools performance in a few even more unusual situations situation And awarded bonus points on that [INAUDIBLE].
Now without further a do, let,'s get into our first pick.
Which I don't actually remember if it is this one or not but we'll see.
Our overall favourite impact range is the MILKWAUKEE 2962-22 M18 Fuel made by one of the most respected manufacturers in the power tool field.
This half inch model offers reliability, a reasonable price and high torque.
And we think it may be the only impact wrench you'll ever need.
Now the tool without its battery weighs just about five pounds.
Nevertheless, it still manages to deliver 550 pounds of fastening torque and 650 pound feet of breakaway torque for removing those stubborn nuts and bolts.
And I don't know about you but that is a lot of torque folks.
Currently number one in newly released impact power wrenches on Amazon.
This Milwaukee model touts an impressive rating 4.8 stars out of five.
And in our testing we especially like the three bright and perfectly spaced LED lights for lighting up dark spaces.
We also appreciate It's helpful auto setting which applies the tools full torque until it senses the fastener breaking loose at that point it significantly reduces its power to prevent a runaway nut which you don't want to have, trust me.
Now, if I have any complaints, it's sort of the chunky feel of this Milwaukee's battery charger.
It's sort of fussy to get the thing lined up on the charger and you don't get that satisfying.
Click You do when you attach the battery to the tool itself.
Now, if all of that sounds good to you and you want to learn more about the Milwaukee 2962 dash 20 and 18 fuel
Moving on, we have our runner up selection DeWalt 20 volt max XR impact wrench and truth be told this tool is comparable to our Milwaukee pick in many ways and you can't go wrong with either one.
But if you're already invested in DeWalt battery system, for instance, or if you want the extra torque, the max XR provides, I mean, go for it.
This impact wrench is especially durable, able to survive a six to eight foot drop.
Plus the body of the tool is resistant to chemicals, grease and cleaners.
Basically, it's plenty tough enough for your home garage numbers to numbers.
The waltz tool is noticeably heavier than the Milwaukee model at about 6.4 pounds making it quite a handful or There is hands full, but the maximum breakaway torque is almost double that of its competitor,, coming in at 1200 pounds feet.
Amazon's customers seem to be quite pleased.
This DeWalt is currently the second best-selling impact wrench on the site when putting it to real world use.
We found it more challenging to swap out sockets on the end compared to other brands.
And this was true of all the defaults we tested.
We also weren't crazy about the placement of this model le DS.
But we did find the battery surprisingly easy to remove and detach and I really liked the smooth ramp up and ramp down to the motor when you press the trigger.
[SOUND] While our main picks both sport a half inch drive size, which we think is best for most applications, the three eighths inch standard is also very popular.
And our favorite three eighths inch model is DEWALT DC-F 88-3M2 the name.
It rolls right off the tongue.
It's comparable to the manufacturers max x are just A little bit smaller.
Of course it has less torque on tap, but removing smaller fasteners requires a little less oomph anyway, and it also has the side benefit of being about half the weight of those chunky boys featured earlier.
This makes it super maneuverable and easy to get into tight quarters and the placement of the worklight The business end of the tool is just about ideal.
Like its bigger brother, it has a hog ring to make changing sockets a breeze.
Now if you need a three eighths inch impact wrench for your garage
Last week, there are situations where you just need more torque.
Last week, there are situations where you just need more torque.
And for those scenarios where you need maximum twisting power, may we present Ingersoll Rand half inch, 20 volt cordless impact wrench.
Now this model provides more torque than any comparable tool including our runner up pick from the wall.
I'm not gonna lie [LAUGH] I am intimidated, I am.
This wrenches maximum breakaway torque is a rust busting 1500 pound feet and it's hard to beat that level of torque in an impact wrench and Ingersoll his product boasts 4.8 stars out of five on Amazon Our hands on experience showed this to be a sturdy tool for professionals and hardcore hobbyists alike and while this one is heavy duty emphasis on heavy just like heavy cream we liked its big easy to understand mode switch right here on the back.
It's LED ring light is bright and can be left on as a task light which we appreciate Even if it's activation procedure is a little bit on into it.
Now, if you like me, spent your holiday bonus, on a 55 gallon drum of cnet's, best overall molasses pick, you might be finding yourself a bit strapped for cash

Anyway never mind.
For those on a budget Dewalt makes the list again, this time with a more modest configuration in the very immodestly named Xtreme 12-Volt Max.
Its value pricing doesn't mean there's anything wrong with this tool though.
Not only is it the best compact wrench on our list weighing in at a spelt four and a half pounds, look at I can toss it around But it's also the best tool for the money at 99 buckaroos for a complete kit at the time of testing this DE Walt is accessible to those who are new to the world of cordless impact wrenches.
The 200 pound feet of breakaway torque nice Seemed a little on the lowest side but given that it's a three eighths inch model that should be plenty.
Like other D walls we found it took a bit more elbow grease to swap sockets, but we found its precision wrench mode very useful.
Similar to the auto feature in our top ranked impact gun.
It provides maximum torque when you need it and then it backs off When you don't, with that, please give a big hand to another returning champion Milwaukee give it up folks come on [APPLAUSE]
to 855 20 ma teen fuel.
thank these tools run on a mixture of kerosene and whale oil though I am not sure Takes the top spot in the stubby category, so called for their less than pistol like profile.
stubby impact wrenches are smaller than normal, making them lighter and a bit more maneuverable, and at a weight of around 2.4 pounds and a height of less than eight inches.
The M 12 fuel is easy to hold for long periods of time and slip into tight spaces.
In our tests, we especially liked how balanced this tool feels in the hand compared to other contenders.
Also like our overall pick, it has an intuitive, easy to check battery meter.
And to see how this stubby specs compared to the pistol grip contenders go to the road show.com If price is no object and you want to get the best, most de luxe cordless impact wrench experience on the market, take a hard look at Makita's XWT14Z that's a mouthful. Anyway, it's the model on the screen right now.
Anyway, it's the model on the screen right now.
Not only do you get the wrench in question, but this kit comes with a 5 amp hour battery charger, and carrying case.
The tool also supports a brushless motor which gives you more power.
It's very well balanced overall, and it features a useful auto back off mode like other high end models.
Now the one thing we didn't care for were the unintuitive controls on here, but whatever I think you're going to get used to those if you own the tool.
This kit may be a bit indulgent, but we do think it's well worth price.
Now all of that said, it turns out that you can break old bolts and nuts without breaking the bank.
While it's true that many of the models on this list like the kit from Makita run well into the hundreds of dollars, you can also do jobs that require an impact wrench without spending quite as much.
Our pick for the most affordable impact gun you can buy goes to Avid Powers 20volt max with a half inch chuck.
Whose chuck I don't know it's on the script.
Now this tool is not quite as powerful as some of the other models listed here but 369 pound feet of torque is decent for a half inch wrench.
And this also comes with a lithium ion battery, charger, a carrying case and a four piece impact socket set, sparing you extra expenses.
Now, what are the trade offs for those cost savings?
Well, there's no adjustable torque setting for start, and it doesn't feature a brushless motor either and it's led is only stay lit when the trigger is depressed.
[SOUND] It's bulky for the amount of torque it produces and feels a little bit chintzy in the hand, but at just over a hundreds bucks for the whole kit, we think it will be plenty good enough.
For light duty use.
For the final selection in our list of cordless impact wrench is we thought we'd go for something a little more flexible, thus the most versatile tool and unsettling.
Name award goes to the Bosch freak 18 volt.
Yes freak.
While an impact wrench and an impact driver are two separate tools that doesn't mean they can't be combined with a half inch drive for sockets and then a quarter inch drive for bits.
The Bosch freak can be used for many more types of jobs than just a regular impact wrench.
Well, the torque is a bit low at just 150 pound feet.
The versatility will make it a worthwhile trade-off for many buyers.
Call it a Frankenstein freak if you want.
But this baby is smooth with three O's.
It's a solid piece of kit, and we liked the quick release ring up front here for changing out bits.
Now one gripe, the position of the work light Yeah, it's less than ideal, but at least it can be set to stay off if you don't want it.
And that's it.
Our favorite cordless impact wrench is of 2021.
Have you tried any of the wrenches on our list?
Anything we miss?
What's your favourite impact gun for?
I don't know remixes separated nut butters, sound off in the comments below and for ROAD/SHOW, I am Craig Cole respected product reviewer.
