Carfection

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 race car hints at a future extreme road-going R8

Transcript
[MUSIC] We all need. How do you stand up the good at fussiness the 2019 with what I think is something of an exclusive. I don't say that very often. But the covers have literally just been pulled off this. I'm the first person to sit in it. This is the Audi R8 LMS GT2 Now, GT2 race series is coming in 2020, and it's gonna be sort of for gentle races, I suppose. Numerically, it's slightly odd because GT4 is currently the sort of gentleman racers' cars, and then you've got GT3, which are much more serious. This sits sort of between the two, so it's numerically out of order, but it's got more power than a GT3 car but slightly less aero. So it's designed to be relatively easy to drive but also extremely exciting. And it looks amazing, I mean it's based off, in fact, an Audi R8 Spyder chassis. So that it can get the roofline lower and get more air into [UNKNOWN] that roof scoop you can see on top of here, and then that rear wing, which is pretty special. I don't think I've ever Seeing I can't recall seeing such beautiful faces reverse one neck sanctions for the rear wing in here. It's amazing how low you sit in this the full on race seats, and well, it's a blend between the road car and the race car is not completely stripped out as you'd expect in something bad. It's like a GT three car. We still got the Sort of the vent controls and stuff like that for, we still got the keys just in there, in fact, but then, obviously, all the other things for fuel pump, dimmer, rain light, pedal box, etc. in here, and a full on roll cage in here as well, plus another screen up there. It's rather beautiful, It's brilliant, 55% of the parts from the road car are actually used in this race car, powered by 640 brake horsepower. So say, in a GT3 car with, say, balance performance and stuff, you'd be looking at around about sort of 500, possibly slightly less than less depending how good aero, etc. works. So yeah, this should be pretty, pretty cool thing, and, of course, what's worth Remembering about this and why I'm sitting here is why we're paying attention to a race car, although in fact it looks great is because the GT-2 Series is meant to be based of road cars so they have [UNKNOWN] sort of thing but obviously this is [UNKNOWN] road ride with a V10 in it. Who knows? Perhaps it could be a road car coming that would be something like this. I don't see that, I'm sure all of you will see. Still got the plastic candles in the back, [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Anyway, let us know what you think in the comments below. I think this looks great. Cars are loaded with a fluorescence on there. That's pretty cool in itself. And Tom Kristensen is going to be driving us up the hill tomorrow. So I suppose I probably ought to get out and let him see if he fits.

