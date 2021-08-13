The Acura Integra is reborn again The Acura Integra is reborn again

Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs

52 mpg?! It's coming to a new car near you 52 mpg?! It's coming to a new car near you

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Pint-size pickup

Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist