The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is truly luxurious

[MUSIC]
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is good, like, really good.
And I'll tell you I did not expect this redesigned SUV to be all that impressive, but man, were my expectations off.
You see, I've already reviewed the new GMC Yukon Denali and Chevrolet Suburban SR models to this caddy.
Those are solid vehicles but not necessarily groundbreaking.
Cadillac, however, is clearly something more from the welcome that gives as you approach for those electrically operated door handles.
To its segment leading tech, for perhaps the first time in this nameplates two decade history, it is a true luxury contender, not just a gilded Chevy.
The new Escalades exterior is certainly recognizable and handsome, even if it is fairly sedate.
And I think that's because designers blew all of their budget in here.
This cabin is absolutely gorgeous and it's available in a huge range of different colours and trims.
In top shelf Platinum models you get buttery soft semi aniline leather in all three rows of seats plus the one trim in here is absolutely radiant Really the only thing I don't like about this interior is the shifter.
But I know what you're all looking at and it ain't the door handles or stitching.
It's these screens and how could you not what we've got here are three individual OLED panels.
They provide perfect blacks, very little glare and at least according to Cadillac, the widest color range in the automotive business.
Together these screens span more than 38 inches across and they are beautifully integrated into the vehicles overall design.
They look like part of the dashboard rather than something that was just tacked on as an afterthought.
Like GM other recent infotainment systems, the one in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade here is su perb.
It responds instantly, there's no stutters or lags ever.
Plus it's very easy to use.
Beyond that wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard.
As for other tech, there's some pretty cool stuff in here you can get augmented reality navigation which will overlay directions on top of a video feed of where you're driving so you don't miss any turns.
Night Vision is available, and then there's some very cool adjustable camera angles that can help make parking this beast just a little bit easier.
Non of course there is an available AKG sound system that absolutely makes music come alive that would better be good because it has 36 speakers.
Aside from that primo interior further justifying its regal price tag and I'll give you a hint, this one here is more than six figures.
The Escalade is also supremely quiet and smooth even when ripping down the highway, wind, tyre, and power train noise are all quieter than gossip behind your back.
Matching that refinement this vehicles ride quality is absolutely superb.
Top Shelf Platinum trim models come with magnetic dampers and adaptive air suspension.
And this combo delivers a ride that is both supple and well controlled and I find it oddly enough far better than the GMC Yukon Denali I tested not long ago that one for whatever reason, just felt a lot stiffer and I didn't care for it.
[MUSIC]
All of Jim's new full size SCVs are huge, but the extended length models like the Chevrolet Suburban and this Escalade ESV are absolutely gargantuan like turning around corners.
I'm constantly looking to make sure I don't cut it too close or run over any pedestrian
[MUSIC]
[NOISE]
The Escalate ESV is plenty, potent though I do slightly prefer the way the Lincoln navigators 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 performs.
You see, it's got a huge load of torque Right in the mid range where this naturally aspirated 6.2 litre V8 has to rev up a little bit before the party starts.
In any event, you get 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque.
Now before the year is out, Cadillac will also offer a three litre straight six diesel in the escalate which should be pretty nice A 10 speed automatic transmission is standard across the range and I've got to say it's very nicely calibrated.
I have not noticed any jank Enos or irregular shifts.
Now with four wheel drive on board, the Escalade ESV should return 14 miles per gallon city, 19 Highway and 16 mpg combined though in mixed everyday use I've averaged about 17.7 according to the computer, and that's not too bad since it's beating the average gm.
Super cruise hands free driving aid is already amazing but it's about to get even better.
Before the year is out, the escalate will be offered with an enhanced version of this technology that can automatically change lanes and I can't wait to get some time and experience that system.
Now in this particular escalate, it does not have supercruise though I do have to say the standard adaptive cruise control is very attentive and a lot smoother than some competing systems on the market today.
[MUSIC]
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV his base price is right around $80,500 though naturally in sport Platinum trim with the extended length body and four wheel drive.
This one here is far.
Far pricier, including about six grand in options and 1295 and destination fees.
This example checks out for $112,965.
But you know something, I'm not even mad about that.
Because of its driving refinements ample yet easy to use tech and opulent interior.
It actually seems totally worth that price.
For more in depth coverage of the 2021, Cadillac Escalades, make sure you read my full review over on our website, theroadshow.com also check out my recent video about why pickup trucks and SUVs have become so popular these days and I'll tell you this, it has absolutely nothing to do with With cottage cheese or timeshare vacation properties on Nikumaroro nothing at all.