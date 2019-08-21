The 2020 Toyota Supra is a serious sports car

[MUSIC]
This is the 2020 Toyota Supra after the fourth generation model disappeared from your showrooms 20 years ago.
It's finally back with some help from BMW that provides its chassis, an engine that's shared with ZE4 and assemble it for Toyota to And those have some super fans throwing major cows and automatically writing it off because of its German bones.
They're all wounded me about it not packing successor to the to JZ not being based on Twitter platform and whatever.
I'm not gonna go down that rabbit hole because I don't care but what I do care about is if it's a good sports car
Any good performance car has to look the part and raise your heart rate as you walk towards it and the Supra does an okay job of that.
There's some fourth gen styling inspirations sprinkled into the front end that's mashed up with some cues from the F one car's nose.
The best view of the car is from the rear, with the curvy haunches and integrated spoiler to again look like it's predecessor As for the fake hooded door vents, I don't mind them.
The two seater cabin is a deviation from Supra's of old that had back seats.
Here the leather buckets in this launch edition model are comfy and supportive, there's a lot of headroom, and a 10.2 cubic feet trunk that can accommodate a couple of weekend bags.
I can see taller people banging their heads on the low door openings getting in though, and if you don't like BMW buttons and knobs for some strange odd reason, you're not going to like it in here.
The infotainment system is an 8.8 inch touchscreen and center controller is BMW drive so it does an emerald job running navigation a JBO sound system and Apple carpooling.
But for closer look at it and the rest of the Super Stech features, we got a standalone tech check video for that.
Firing things is an inline six cyllinder engine, just like every other super V4.
The three roar turbocharge unit makes 335 horsepower and 365 pound feet of torque, the later of which is available between.
Between 1600 and 4500 RPM for muscular midrange grunt.
And with an always excellent ZF eight speed automatic transmission that also offers a snappy manual shift option, the super hit 60 miles per hour power in just 4.1 seconds.
That's a believable number, because when you put your foot into it in sport mode, this thing really goes.
And it doesn't sound bad either with a crackling exhaust note, like, well, a BMW.
The three pedal people probably have picked up on that I haven't mentioned anything about a man transmission.
And that's because the Supra doesn't have one.
It's auto only, but thankfully a good one.
Though I'm not saying a stick wouldn't be awesome, because of course, it would be.
Helping the super handle is a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.
The center of gravity that is actually lower than the 86's, adaptive [UNKNOWN], a tork facture in [UNKNOWN], ground wheel front brakes, and 19 inch Michelin pilot super sport tires that are wrapped around At around four inch wheels, but toilet engineers tuning all components independently a BMW the Supers handling personality is definitely distinct.
Even sport mode steering wheel is lighter but it's quick determined.
There is some initial body lean before grips and then rockets through corners.
It is well balanced though.
and playful, letting you And you easily hang the backend out using the throttle whenever the feeling strikes you.
So, it's fun to drive, not really fun to drive, but fun to drive.
For the times when you're not hoofing it, keeping the car in normal mode yields a smooth and relax drive train.
That returns an EPA estimated 24 miles per gallon in the city and 31 miles per gallon on the highway.
Steering further lightens and the suspension offers enough give for reasonable comfort or Around town.
It certainly would be fine for road trips, making the Supra a decent [UNKNOWN] runner, capable of both romping through corners and tackling daily drives at a push of a button.
The 2020 Toyota Supra starts at $49,990.
This limited edition launch edition here with a bit more features and exclusive styling touches rings in at 55 grand.
So it's not a smoking deal or drastically overpriced coming in below a base Porsche 17 Caiman, which is another small two seater coupe.
But considering price, performance and size, it's sort of stands out by itself in the marketplace.
No question.
The new Supra is a good, incompetent sports car.
And it'd be a real shame if anyone missed out on it, especially if it's because they didn't approve of where its hardware came from.
