The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid power

Transcript
Transcription not available for The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid power.

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

646 episodes

Cooley On Cars

833 episodes

Carfection

895 episodes

CNET Top 5

825 episodes

The Apple Core

58 episodes

Tech Today

955 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid power

5:29

Lincoln's 2020 Aviator can use your phone as its key (hands-on)

1:34

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

3:13

2019 Mercedes-Benz A220: The entry-level luxury sedan to beat

6:01

2019 Lamborghini Urus: An everyday super SUV

5:21

Checking the tech in the 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel

1:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

See how easy it is to upgrade your garden lighting to LED

8:37

Apple iPhone 11: The top 5 rumors

3:47

Tips and tricks for using Gmail

1:08

Apple foldable is coming, but maybe not an iPhone

6:27

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

Audi finally brings the RS6 to the US

7:14

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight with plug-in hybrid power

5:29

Check out our tires!

14:23

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Supra

1:54

Checking the tech in the 2020 Toyota Supra

1:48

The 2020 Toyota Supra is a serious sports car

4:44

Audi finally brings the RS6 to the US

7:14