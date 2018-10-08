Your video, "The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
From review: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
$163,300.00

BMW

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible

Transcript
Transcription not available for The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible.
RoadshowElectric CarsBMW

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

5:51

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:07

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster is a one-of-a-kind hybrid convertible

6:58

Checking the tech in the 2019 BMW i8 Roadster

2:05

Is Cullinan a real Rolls-Royce?

5:57

AutoComplete: DOT is easing regulations on autonomous car testing

1:09

Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights

15:51

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

5:51

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking

1:46

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Nintendo may revamp Switch, Mars rover has issues

1:10

LG Watch W7 is a crazy mechanical-smartwatch blend

1:56

Fitbit Charge 3 is here: here's what's new

5:00