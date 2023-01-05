Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023
Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023
5:35
Watch Now

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023

Cars
Speaker 1: People move. Well, today we brought you something. Allow me to present you our new brand. A Speaker 1: [00:01:00] Uh, this is a prototype under our [00:01:30] new brand, afi. And at the heart of this mobility experience is the word of feel. AFI represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of intelligent mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and [00:02:00] AI technologies. Following this prototype, we will further proceed with a development to mass production, anticipating to start taking pre-orders in the first HA Hub 2025 and start sales within the same year. The first shipment will be delivered to customers in North America in spring 2026. [00:02:30] For the design, we are taking an approach that aims to set new barrier standards for mobility. As we evolve automotive design to focus not only driving dynamics and performance, but also on software networks and interfaces. We want to think out of the box to revisit the underlying philosophy of vehicle design. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] On the exterior, MEbA allows the vehicle to interact with the people expressing itself by sharing barriers type of information to people around it. Together with our partners and create creative communities, we plan on exploring the possibility of how media can create a farm and exciting mobility interaction [00:03:30] As safety and security, uh, essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and Honda Safety, along with other intelligent technologies. This prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle. Time anchor cameras and time of flight sensors detect the driver's status [00:04:00] along with the vehicle condition to prevent accidents. Combining these fencing technologies with maximum 800 tops high performance associates, we aim to achieve industry leading automotive automated drive and advanced driver assistance systems. And of course, we also intend to provide best interest entertainment for our customers. [00:04:30] In addition to movies, games and music, we envision a new incoming express using our expertise of UX and UI technologies. In order to realize intelligent mobility, continuous software upgrade and high performance computing is required for ad HMI I v I and telematics. To that end, we [00:05:00] will work grocery with Qualcomm technologies. We will utilize their latest associates from Snap Dragon Diesel churches to realize next generation mobility experience, being able to share our common vision and dial tion with the Qualcomm team. We are very excited to build a strategic technology partnership with them. [00:05:30] Well, we have a lot to share with you tonight. We have a.

Up Next

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023
cms-version

Up Next

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
230104-clean-sony-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-8-40-21-pm.png

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor
valencell-v1-00-02-52-02-still001

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-6-26-46-pm.png

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
ces23-samsung-spatialai

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience
ces23-samsung-cars

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference
1203649078002272-5jkaevntse8rpkjiy0j3-height640.png

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference

Connecting Your Smart Home: Samsung Reveals SmartThings Station at CES 2023
ces23-samsung-smartthingsstation

Connecting Your Smart Home: Samsung Reveals SmartThings Station at CES 2023

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023
cms-version

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
230104-clean-sony-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-8-45-41-pm.png

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-8-40-21-pm.png

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home
u-scan-seq-00-03-37-24-still004

Withings U-Scan Analyzes Your Urine At Home

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor
valencell-v1-00-02-52-02-still001

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit