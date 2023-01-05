Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023 5:35 Watch Now

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023

Jan 5, 2023 Cars

Speaker 1: People move. Well, today we brought you something. Allow me to present you our new brand. A Speaker 1: [00:01:00] Uh, this is a prototype under our [00:01:30] new brand, afi. And at the heart of this mobility experience is the word of feel. AFI represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of intelligent mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and [00:02:00] AI technologies. Following this prototype, we will further proceed with a development to mass production, anticipating to start taking pre-orders in the first HA Hub 2025 and start sales within the same year. The first shipment will be delivered to customers in North America in spring 2026. [00:02:30] For the design, we are taking an approach that aims to set new barrier standards for mobility. As we evolve automotive design to focus not only driving dynamics and performance, but also on software networks and interfaces. We want to think out of the box to revisit the underlying philosophy of vehicle design. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] On the exterior, MEbA allows the vehicle to interact with the people expressing itself by sharing barriers type of information to people around it. Together with our partners and create creative communities, we plan on exploring the possibility of how media can create a farm and exciting mobility interaction [00:03:30] As safety and security, uh, essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony's sensors and Honda Safety, along with other intelligent technologies. This prototype is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle. Time anchor cameras and time of flight sensors detect the driver's status [00:04:00] along with the vehicle condition to prevent accidents. Combining these fencing technologies with maximum 800 tops high performance associates, we aim to achieve industry leading automotive automated drive and advanced driver assistance systems. And of course, we also intend to provide best interest entertainment for our customers. [00:04:30] In addition to movies, games and music, we envision a new incoming express using our expertise of UX and UI technologies. In order to realize intelligent mobility, continuous software upgrade and high performance computing is required for ad HMI I v I and telematics. To that end, we [00:05:00] will work grocery with Qualcomm technologies. We will utilize their latest associates from Snap Dragon Diesel churches to realize next generation mobility experience, being able to share our common vision and dial tion with the Qualcomm team. We are very excited to build a strategic technology partnership with them. [00:05:30] Well, we have a lot to share with you tonight. We have a.