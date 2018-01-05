Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Carfection
Should the Audi RS4 Avant be in your dream garage?Have you ever played the three-car garage game? If you have, the Audi RS4 is worth considering for that third slot.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the brand new Audi R Sport. It has 444 brake horsepower. 442 pounds for the torque. From a 2.9 litre twin turbo charge V6. It has Quattro obviously. Rear biased 40 60. It's got a sport differential as standard. People have a real affection for fast Audi estates or [UNKNOWN] To use the vernacular. More so I think the Mercedes wagons or BMW tourings. I've got a theory why. You know the three column garage game? You must have played it. Dream garage, you can have any three cars, people obviously pick the super car, perhaps a sports car. I don't know, the classic car perhaps. The race car. And then that third car. You need something practical, but not too practical. I want something quiet. Not just stop start in those early morning commutes. But which can also do naught-62 miles an hour in 4.1 seconds. You need something that at night will sooth you just like you're really really tired. But something loud enough to wake you up if you need it. You want something that's capable of lugging around All of life's paraphernalia. But which can also entertain when you find a good bit of road. And I think the RS4 strikes that balance absolutely perfectly. Even the colors that these new RS4s are being launched in This [INAUDIBLE] gray or the Sonoma green. Subtle but somehow still intriguing. This has that split personality down to absolute perfection. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] They've taken 80 kilos out of this car compared to the old RS4. And well it's still over 1,700 kilos curb weight it does change direction remarkably well. You really can drive it through and out of the corners and losing all of that traction but also using the sport diff. You can feel it just really working the rear end. This is a really, really capable car. Just like the RS5 because it's got this new V6 in it, which saves 31 kilos out front and you really do notice that. When you found yourself on a good bit of road. [SOUND] This is got the optional sports exhaust. And actually, it's a really interesting sign. No, it's not a wolfly V8, but it's a sort of, there's a bit of whine in there. [SOUND] It's a good-sounding engine. I actually think this car is better than the RS-5. I know that sounds strange because that's the coupe and this is the estate but the axis along the wheel base, this just seems more engaging somehow. It seems to move around a little bit more. Let's talk about options. One thing I don't think you should spec is the dynamic steering. The weighting's not consistent. And I think it's struggle frightening with the sport differential if you're really working that as well. It's a bit like when you go to pick up a box you think's going to be heavy and ends up being light, that slightly strange sensation. However, what I think you should expect of the Aluminum alloy wheels. There is 2 kilos of wheel righto, which is quite a lot of unsprung weight, particularly if you pair it with the carbon structure brakes. Why wouldn't you go for that as well? Audi just seems to do this blend of performance and practicality better than anyone else. But then perhaps I shouldn't be suprised. After all, they really invented the formula with the RS2. So, is this the ultimate third car in that dream three car garage? I think it probably is. I can understand some people that the allure of the C63 or E63 will be greater, And I get that. That [UNKNOWN] to v8 is just magnificent in the sound it makes and the appeal of doing huge oversteer skids is, well, I understand that too. But I think the blend of practicality and performance in this It's probably just more things, most people really hit the nail on the head. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]