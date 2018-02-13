Reasons your high-tech car hates the car wash

Cooley On Cars
Reasons your high-tech car hates the car washBrian Cooley examines how modern car tech can gag in a car wash.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The car wash. Kind of this interesting blend of Swan Lake and a hockey game. Sort of this visceral ballet, all needing to be kept in a constant heartbeat among machines and people. But your high tech car may be screwing it all up. Here's a top five list of car technologies that can gag a car wash. Based on a poll of 250 car wash owners, By the International Car Wash Association. No, I didn't know there was one of those either. [BLANK_AUDIO] Number five, lock-outs. Modern cars have either keypads or little buttons on the door handle to lock them and sometimes all it takes is the pressure of a big heavy, wet brush going by to do exactly that. Now the car's locked, the keys are inside, and it's running. Fun. Number four is collision avoidance tech. The forward collision stuff. Your care is there with all this turned on and all it sees is a big bunch of heavy wet things, metal framework, and somewhere through the soap Another car just a few feet away. Know how to defeat this technology before you enter the wet zone. [MUSIC] Number 3 is auto start stop technology. The 250 owners surveyed said this one can get real sticky. The car is supposed to be in neutral, always running. So it can either be put in gear and dragged out of the chute but. What if it's not? What if you're not sure if it's on or in Auto Start Stop mode, and all of a sudden things get out of whack? Defeat this before you head in the tunnel. [SOUND] Number 2 is stubbornness about moving in Neutral. Now, car wash people are a kind of interesting mix of cowboys and Cirque du Soleil performers the way they move cars around. And sometimes it isn't necessarily using Drive and the gas pedal. But modern cars now increasingly don't wanna budge unless it's under their terms. I'm looking at you, BMW. Try rolling one of those cars forward with the door open. It'll put a stake in the ground unless your belt is attached. [MUSIC] Before I get you to number one, it won't be this. The old masked antenna, sticking up out of a fender somewhere, coming out mangled like a pretzel the other end of the car wash. Doesn't happen anymore, cuz antennas now are either embedded in fine wires in glass, or they're in that shark fin on the roof. This was a big relief to car wash owners. They got tired of paying claims. The number one thing in modern cars that fights with a car was is the automatic wipers. if you ever go to your car wash and they stick your wipers down with duct tape, this is part of the reason. To often the car will sense moisture And put the wipers on, and now those little things are in a battle with several hundred pounds of washing apparatus, which they'll lose, hence the duct tape. I doubt car washes will change a lot in the future, so you need to make sure you know how to defeat all these technologies in your car before you enter one, save everybody some high-tension moments. [MUSIC]