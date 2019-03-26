Our top picks from the 2019 Geneva Auto Show

Switzerland doesn't have much of a domestic car industry.
But it is home to one of the largest and most important car shows.
Here at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, manufacturers from all over the world have been competing for the attention of the world's press.
With everything on show from electric buggies to multi-million dollar hyper cars.
The Road Show team have been covering every inch of the show floor, and here are a few things that caught our attention.
First off Volkswagen, who have give the classic Dune Buggy at 21st century twist by removing the [UNKNOWN] engine and replacing it with an electric motor giving it a range of 135 miles and over 200 horse power with no doors or roof.
Achieving his top speed of 99 miles an hour should be a lot of fun.
Unfortunately it's just a concept at the moment.
So it will be a while before we see something like this Dune Buggy.
But it's great to see that Volkswagen haven't forgotten about the humble Dune Buggy.
Over the Ferrari stand, we were introduced to the FH Tributo, the Italian manufacturers latest mid engine super car.
At 710 horsepower, this has the most powerful V8 engine Ferrari has ever fitted to a production car.
That will help this car get up to a top speed of 211 miles an hour and from 0 to 60 in under three seconds flat.
Ferrari says that this is the very last time they'll fit a V8 to a car without any kind of hybridization So in many ways this right here is the end of an era.
Now [UNKNOWN]
might not necessarily be a manufacture you've heard of but it's definitely one you should be paying attention to.
The Jesko named after the founders father puts out a phenomena 16000 horse power.
That's about as much as four Ford Mustangs.
And it has a theoretical top speed of 300 miles an hour.
At that speed, you could cross an entire football field in under a second.
And all of this is powered by a five liter V8 it seems even in the world of modern car performance, old school muscle still has a place.
And finally, Bugatti wowed the crowd with La Voiture Noire, or the black car, which is a one of a kind variation of the Chiron hypercar.
It's an homage to the lost Atlantic, which was a classic Bugatti that was mysteriously misplaced during the second World War.
Now this car shares performance with the Chiron, which at 1,500 horsepower is amazing.
But where the two cars differ is in the price tag.
Where a Chiron will set you back $3 million, the price tag on La Voiture Noir is $12.5 million before tax.
For that amount of money, you could buy yourself a Ferrari as well as one for 49 of your best friends That makes this the most expensive new car ever sold, and reportedly, there's already a buyer lined up.
It's been a great show.
Traditional engineering and modern technology working together to create some phenomenal new cars.
But if there's a takeaway, no matter how fast or powerful, or indeed expensive your car is, There's one coming out soon that's going to beat it.
From the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, I'm Drew Stern for Roadshow on CBSN.
