Our First Look at the All-New 2023 Ranger Rover Sport

May 10 2022 Roadshow

Speaker 1: The new range Rover is absolutely stunning. And designers have worked the same magic on this, the 20, 23 range Rover sport. Ain't it pretty up front. You can see layering headlamps and a very flush mounted, grill and bumper along the sides. This vehicle has that characteristic strong shoulder line, super clean flanks. And then of course, signature range Rover styling cues. It's got that rising SI line and a [00:00:30] tapering roof, which terminate in an unmistakable backend. I absolutely love the looks of this thing, but I'll tell you what the new range Rover sport here is much more than just a pretty face. Speaker 2: This SUV is capable too seriously capable. All-wheel drive is standard equipment as is an air suspension system that uses navigation data to preemptively adjust for upcoming curves in the road, adaptive off-road cruise control debuts on the new range Rover sport with four speed settings. [00:01:00] This feature allows you to focus on avoiding obstacles instead of working the pedals enhancing the range Rover sport's agility, rear steering is offered. Now this turns the back wheels up to 7.3 degrees to dramatically improve maneuverability at low speeds without sacrificing highway stability, a rock solid foundation is another feature that enhances this SUV's capability and refinement. Speaker 1: The new range Rover sport shares a lot with the larger range [00:01:30] Rover. It is built on the automakers MLA high architecture, which is made out of a mixture of different metals. Now that new platform should make this vehicle about 35% stiffer than the outgoing version size wise as is always the case. It seems the new range Rover sport is a little bit wider and a little bit longer than it's predecessor. The wheel base has also been stretched by a few inches to provide more back seat and cargo space though. This vehicle is only going to [00:02:00] be offered in a five seat configuration. So if you were hoping for a third row, you're gonna have to look elsewhere Speaker 2: Making up for this. However, you get a metric ton of luxury, a range of fabrics and sustainable materials is available though. Traditional leather remains an option, heated, ventilated and massaging. 22 way adjustable front seats are offered as is a cabin air purification system that eliminates odors bacteria. And even the COVID [00:02:30] 19 virus. As for tech, you get a pity pro infotainment system that's splashed across a gently curving 13.1 inch touch screen. This is augmented by a bright and crisp 13.7 inch digital instrument cluster naturally driver aids like automatic emergency braking, a 360 degree camera system lane keeping assist and road sign recognition are either standard or optional front and rear parking sensors are available as is a water depth meter [00:03:00] and a ground view camera system under the hood. There's a lot to talk about a bunch of different power trains. So bear with me here. Speaker 2: The entry level range R sport P 360 se trim features a turbocharged mild hybrid three liter in line six that delivers 355 horsepower and 369 pound feet of torque. The P 400 se dynamic variant takes that same basic engine and turns up the wick to deliver 395 horsepower [00:03:30] and 406 pound feet of twist. Next, we have the P four 40 E autobiography, a plugin hybrid drive train that you guessed. It is also built around a three liter turbo I six. Now it's good for 434 horsepower and 619 pound feet of torque. The 31.8 kilowat hour battery pack offers up to 48 miles of electric only range, which is darn good for a big heavy SUV for speed freaks, a 4.4 [00:04:00] liter twin turbocharge V8 rated at 523 horsepower and 553 pound feet of torque is offered in the P five 31st edition model. Now this drive train is potent enough to rock at the new range Rover sport to 60 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds. Oh, and if you're wondering, no matter the engine and eight speed automatic transmission is standard. Finally in 2024, a fully electric range Rover sport will be introduced, [00:04:30] but that's pretty much all we know about it right now. So stay tuned. Speaker 1: The redesign 2023 range Rover sport should start at about $84,000, including destination fees though. Naturally the top shelf first edition model is richer. Expect those to kick off at around 123 grand. You should be able to order one of these beautiful new SUVs starting right now, though. Deliveries will not start until early in the fall. So roughly the September or October timeframe.