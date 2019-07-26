NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Corvettes, manual transmissions and flat-earthers
Transcript
Corvettes and astronauts.
They go together like peanut butter and jelly or apple pie and ice cream.
It's a part of American history.
And with this new generation of Corvette we've got a new generation of astronaut to give us his thoughts on the new Corvette and his Corvette at home too.
Captain Scott Kelly, thank you so much for taking some time for us, Astronaut longtime resident of the International Space Station just by way of context.
About how many days have you spent in space in your life?
Total 520.>> It's a pretty long time and a pretty long time to be away from your car.
You're a Corvette owner.
Is that right?
Yeah, I've owned two Corvettes previously.
Can you tell me a little bit about him?
Well, I had a 2007 version c six and then a 2018, C seven, so the version before this brand new model, and always been a big corvette fan as a kid I had the corvette poster on my wall, then you know later I got to the point where I could get my own and look forward to maybe getting this one here and.
When it comes out.
Now, when you got back from your really long mission the ISIS last time how long was it until you got to drive your car again after you got backed onto solid ground?
So you know you're not really supposed to drive until you get the clearance from your flight surgeon.
Usually that's a couple of weeks but I think I probably drove a little bit before that.
[LAUGH]
I'm not gonna say how soon, though.
We won't tell anybody.
Now, there's a long history with astronauts and Corvettes.
Yeah.
Going way back to the Apollo guys.
Where does that come from?
Where does the record come from?
Is it just because the Corvette's a cool car, or is there something more to it?
You know, I don't know the whole history, but I think one of the original Mercury astronauts maybe.
Possibly Alan Shepard owned a Corvette and then, somehow there you know that evolved into a relationship with with Chevrolet or the company would lease Corvettes for the original.
You know, Mercury, Gemini Apollo astronauts for I think $1 a year.
So, you know, because of that and because it's, you know, a cool car and, you know, astronauts like the go fast, clearly, it's a good car to do that.
So that's kind of where that relationship came from.
I think eventually Government Ethics kind of caught up to it and they don't do that anymore, but Maybe they'll start it up again for like retired astronauts, that no longer work for NASA.>> When it comes to launching a car like this, is there any comparison to launch into space?
I mean, the new CA is gonna do 0 to 60 in less than three seconds.
Is there any comparison between that and going into orbit?>> Yeah, I think there's a big comparison.
You know.
This probably tops out somewhere below 200 miles per hour in a rocket.
Right around 17,500.
But if you gonna drive around on a public road That's probably fast enough.
So.
you're pretty familiar with the laws of physics and keeping you in orbit and inertia and everything like that.
What's the importance of bringing the motor from the front, the traditional place where it's leading the Corvette forever into the middle of the car.
I think it improves the handling of the car, but I'm not positive But I think it probably make it a, a higher performing car from a handling perspective with the engine behind the driver.
I gotta ask, Are you an automatic or manual guy?
I'm a manual guy.
That's the right answer.
But I gotta ask you what are your thoughts on the new car going exclusively to a dual clutch transmission.
They tell me that I wouldn't be disappointed.
So I trust that they're you know that's accurate.
So hopefully I would like it.
My car had the paddle shifters and I found even though I had the automatic my first one was a manual, second one was an automatic and I kind of prefer the manual.
I didn't really use the paddle shifters much but apparently this car shift.
Better than you could ever.
And there's different modes, too, you can set.
So, it'll seem like you're going through a shift range or frequency as if you were doing it yourself.
And are you excited to drive the new car?
Have you had a chance to go in and see it yet?
I've been in it.
I haven't driven it.
Hopefully, they're going to let me drive this one home tonight.>> I doubt it.
I'll see if I can ask for some favors for you.
Kevin Kelly, thank you so much.
I have one question last for you.
Anything you want to say to flatt earthers out there?>> I try not to say much to them.
They are a special group of people.
So.
I try not to engage them too much.
Special group indeed.
Have to go.
Thank you for service.
Thanks for everything.
[MUSIC]
