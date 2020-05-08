Jeep Wrangler rolls during IIHS crash test

[SOUND]
[MUSIC]
The Jeep Wrangler just became the first vehicle to roll over during the IIHS small overlap frontal crash test.
That's the subject of this episode of auto complete.
Now, the small overlap frontal crash test is well known for being one of the most difficult IIHS tests to pass.
And when it was first introduced back in 2012, it caught a lot of otherwise well regarded and typically high scoring automakers off guard.
Some of those first tests are pretty gnarly to watch but none of them are as gnarly as the test for the 29th Jeep Wrangler.
The IIHS randomly chooses vehicles to retest as part of their auditing process to make sure that manufacturers are keeping quality and crashworthiness up to snuff after a model's initial round of tests.
This time they chose a 2018 Wrangler four door with a soft top, and the results were not what anyone expected.
The Wrangler managed to roll over during the driver's side small overlap test.
In the video you can see the SUV solid front axle start to fold under the car and seemingly act as a ramp of sorts.
To cause the car to roll.
Once on its side the vehicle continues to slide until it contacts the plastic barrier that surrounds the test area.
The IHS contacted Jeep representatives after the rollover and asked what was going on.
Jeep positive that the roll over wasn't the vehicle's fault but rather had to do with the way that the IIHS engineers attach their vehicle proportion system.
They don't run the engines during these tests, obviously.
The engineers from the IIHS and Jeep worked out another way to attach the repulsion system that they both agreed on And retested, you'll never guess what happened next.
[MUSIC]
Yeah, it rolled again.
This led the IIHS to give the jL generation Wrangler a rating of marginal in this particular test.
Which is just one rung above poor on the IA just the scale.
That's their worst drinking.
For comparison the previous JK generation Jeep Wrangler scored a good in the small overlap frontal crash test, the organization's highest score Well, these results are kind of shocking to see we're happy to report to Jeep fans everywhere that the jail Wrangler score good marks in the moderate overlap front, side, roof and head restraint evaluations.
So it's not all bad news.
That's it for this episode of roadshows autocomplete.
I've been Kyle Hyatt, you've been just fantastic and I would ask you to not only hit the subscribe and notification buttons if you're enjoying what we do here.
But please, avail yourself of the comments section and let us know what you would like us to cover next.
Up Next
You suck at sim racing, so what car games should you play instead?
5:31
Tesla's Q1 earnings call was a mess
1:39
Is Harley-Davidson's LiveWire worth the money?
2:08
$10K quarantine project car challenge: Japanese edition
4:53
Oil's basically worthless now, but what does that mean for you?
2:36
Vanity plates: Love or hate?
5:18
Is the manual sport sedan dead? Cadillac doesn't think so!
3:33
AutoComplete decides which old cars deserve a remake
7:07
AutoComplete looks into car-buying assistance programs during...
3:45
AutoComplete asks how brands launch cars during a quarantine