Honda Mean Mower is the most terrifying thing on four wheels
This is the Honda mean mower.
Emphasis on the word mean because underneath this cow is sitting a four cylinder 1000 CC, 200 horsepower engine from the Honda CVR 1000 are Sport bike.
Pushing a vehicle that weighs in total 309 pounds which means if you do the math superior to that of the Bugatti Sharon.
And there's no seat belt, there's no roll cage.
So that makes this the most sacred I've ever been prior to ever driving any machine ever built.
Am I crazy for doing this?
Of course I'm crazy for doing this.
We're dealing with a grass cutter that was originally designed to opperate at a walking pace but now we can Accelerate to 100 miles per hour quicker than an E on G TR and recently earned the Guinness World Record for quickest accelerating lawnmower from zero to one hundred miles per hour.
Honda is currently working on getting the mean mower recertified as the world's fastest lawnmower to in preliminary testing.
The machine has been able to hit 150.
A far cry from the original Honda HF2622 lawn tractors, five miles per hour terminal velocity.
Adding to my fear is that I must forget everything I've learned about driving, prior to piloting the Mean Mower, and I have only three minutes to get it right.
The mean mowers paddle shifted six speed sequential transmission has a One Down Five a pattern.
As a motorcycle rider, that's second nature for my left foot but foreign to my hands.
Also, rather than just touching the pedals to complete a gear change.
I have to grab and hold the pedals for a whole second, If I wanna prevent a mist shift, yet another cork that will force me to rewire my muscle memory.
I'm getting that advice because the pedals are separated by maybe a centimeter and my Moto GP style racing boots are wide.
Furthermore, even though I'm just five feet ten inches tall, my knees still run the risk of ramming a shifter pedal Well, at least my racing clutch takeoff is smooth.
Though, it's not long before things plunge downhill.
And the hits just keep on coming.
Amid all those mistakes, I had a couple of smooth half-runs.
But by my four and final pass, my muscle memory finally complies, [SOUND]
My first successful quarter mile crack yields 104 miles per hour, with how hard my mind had to work to learn how to drive all over again at 100 miles per hour.
Four quarter mile passes genuenly felt like two.
Those three minutes driving the mean mower went by in a blur.
The mean mower itself is amazing.
How could anyone hate a ride-on mower that accelerates like this.
Does it feel Lugrati Schran quick?
No it doesn't even feel varon quick But it certainly accelerates with the brute force you'd expect from a supercar.
I'm not gonna lie.
It was a lot getting the hang of this vehicle's different transmission.
So I kinda didn't have time to be excited or fearful or anything, I just had to kind of do it.
But I have to thank this thing, For not killing me especially with how hard I was on the transmission inadvertently.
But at the end of the day [LAUGH] I survived and I'm so grateful for that.
And I think as time goes on and I have time to process things a little bit more, I will recall this as being one of the most fun things I ever did in my life.
[LAUGH] Because I'm still smiling.
[LAUGH] [LAUGH]
