Your video, "Here are the top car stories from CES 2018"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CES
2018
Here are the top car stories from CES 2018
CES 2018 has been full of car tech, here are some of our favourites
2:19
/
January 11, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Here are the top car stories from CES 2018.
Latest
Roadshow videos
We talk to Henrik Fisker about the EMotion at CES
4:29
January 11, 2018
Fisker's latest EV is a gorgeous sport sedan, and we got the skinny from the man himself.
Play video
AutoComplete: 2019 Honda Insight hybrid returns to fight Prius
1:45
January 11, 2018
Plus: 2019 Ford Edge ST muscles in, Mustang Bullitt return rumored.
Play video
2019 Honda Insight hybrid hopes third time's the charm
2:50
January 11, 2018
Everything you need to know about the 2019 Honda Insight Prototype
Play video
2019 Ford Edge ST is a serious performance-focused crossover SUV
1:32
January 10, 2018
New Edge ST gets wild with 335 horsepower, tighter handling and sharper looks.
Play video
Teenagers beware: Derive keeps distractions at bay for new drivers
2:46
January 10, 2018
We are really glad this OBDII dongle didn't exist when we were in high school.
Play video
The Genovation GXE is the only EV with a manual transmission
1:27
January 10, 2018
The company uses a Corvette Grand Sport as a donor car, but we can't get over that sweet three-pedal gear box.
Play video
Take a break from the tech at CES with some old-school BMW drifting
2:19
January 10, 2018
The BMW M5 just set a record for the longest drift, so we got in the passenger seat to get a taste.
Play video
AutoComplete: Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6B Alabama plant
1:29
January 10, 2018
Plus: Subaru previews Viziv STI Concept, Ford's Sync 3 gets Waze.
Play video