Get outdoors, and online, in the latest Airstream trailer
Transcript
Sometimes a gal has just to get out of the city, and what better way to do that than in a 33 foot classic Airstream trailer.
But this isn't any old drag along, no, no, no.
This is the first trailer to have both connectivity and control right from your phone.
Arming, deploy.
I mean, that's pretty cool right?
Awesome, I love it.
Now, one of the things that can be a little intimidating about camping in such a fancy pants trailer Is the standard operating procedure for when you first pull into a campground.
But by using the smart RV control app I got all of the checklists right here so I'm not going to forget a single thing.
And a lot of the functions can be performed right here on my phone.
So HVAC all right, let's set that up.
Propane, Yeah, my propane looks good.
Looks like I can turn on my lights and enjoy my day.
Now can I control the air streamer from the physical buttons inside the trailer?
Well, yes, of course I can.
But the cool thing about the app is that I can do it from pretty much anywhere.
So let's say I'm out on a hike, I wanna make sure that it's nice and cool when I get back.
Boom, I can just set the HVAC.
And maybe I get a little lost while I'm out.
One tap on the phone shows me the way home.
And you know Internet in cars is nothing new, but Airstream is bringing connectivity out into the wild with a WiFi booster that can help out any signals you might find out in the public.
As well as a 4G LTE connection.
Now that is standard on this classic trailer, but you can also get it on any Airstream trailer, even the old, old ones for about $1000.
You know, I do wish that the interior was just a little bit more retro modern to match that silver bullet aesthetic they've got going on on the outside.
But it is full of really high quality materials.
I've got a microwave, a really big refrigerator, not one but two TV sets.
I mean with all of this comfort plus connectivity it's getting easier and easier following that tiny house lifestyle right here in an airstream
Of course all this technology and clamping does not come cheaply.
This guy right here you're looking at $152,000 Plus it weighs about 10,000 pounds.
So I'd recommend that you get yourself a heavy duty truck like maybe the ram at 2500.
And when I go camping usually I like to get way, way off the grid.
But Aerostream knows that if they can keep people connected, they're gonna go out on the road more and they're gonna stay out there longer.
And anything that gets people closer to adventure is okay by me.
It is so good.
