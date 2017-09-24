Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Get a closer look at Uconnect in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is a rugged SUV, but its Uconnect with Offroad Pages infotainment system is sophisticated tech.
[MUSIC] Today we're taking a look at the technology in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, and let me just say that off the bat, it hasn't really changed a lot since this generation of Grand Cherokee debuted awhile ago. So in the dashboard we've got the Uconnect 8.4 Infotainment, and let me just say that. It's funny that 8.4 inches of screen used to seem huge, but now it doesn't really seem small but it definitely seems a little bit cramped in the Jeep dashboard. Now the interface has not really aged very well. It's a little bit low resolution, it's a little bit dark, and as you click around you'll see that it is a little bit cramped and cluttered. All the screens that you go to just have buttons all over the place, which can make it kind of hard to find what you are looking for, until you've sort of learned the lay out of the system. Fortunately, this screen can be used with gloves on, which is great for those of you who live in climates that require that. Now the Uconnect part of Uconnect means that you're connected to the internet. So on board we've got a 3G wireless connection which you can use for things like wi-fi hotspotting. Though I've noticed that if you try to use wi-fi hotspot and Bluetooth audio streaming at the same time, your music's going to stutter a little bit so keep that in mind. Getting back to the u connect opp, here is where you'll find the rest of the apps. We don't have Android Auto and [UNKNOWN] for those apps, things like I heart radio, Pandora, Stitcher, they're all in the dashboard, so you have to log into them here. But on the bright side, that means if you don't have your phone in your car, you can still take advantage of those apps, and then Great for people who have more than one driver in the car. Now, the app screen is one of the most cluttered areas of the interface. Everything's in here. It's all about the same size. It's all in alphabetical order. It can make it very hard to find what you're looking for. Fortunately there's a trick to not having to spend a whole lot of time on this screen. You find something that you use regularly, you can click it, drag it down onto the shortcut bar, and now it'll be available from pretty much any area of the screen. So you never have to go back to that you connect screen if you don't want to. Now what I just dragged down are the off road pages. That's similar to the performance pages that you'll see on SRT Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, except here it is designed around off road stuff. So you have screens that allow you to monitor things like your all-wheel drive system, which way your front wheels are pointed. The articulation and ride height of your suspension. Pitch and roll, things like fluid temperatures, all of that can be monitored from right here which is really great when you're off-road and you want to see what all those Trailhawk features are actually doing. So that thing you're looking to the technology on the dashboard of the twenty seventeen jeep Cherokee trail hawk. Be sure to check out our full review for even more details.

Video: Rough, rugged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk also loaded up with smart tech
Rough, rugged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk also loaded up with smart tech
5:16 September 24, 2017
The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk promises to do it all with solid tech, a comfy cabin and Trail-Rated 4x4 system. We hit the road to see...
