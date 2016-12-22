What are you looking for?
Your video, "Flat-out in the Aventador Roadster"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Roadshow
Flat-out in the Aventador Roadster
See what happens when we unleash this 700 horsepower supercar on a closed airport runway.
December 22, 2016
Transcript
Transcription not available for Flat-out in the Aventador Roadster.
AutoComplete: Volkswagen readies another electric Microbus...
1:13
December 22, 2016
Audi shows off the Q8 Concept, and Ford issues two more recalls before the end of the...
Play video
AutoComplete: Volkswagen agrees to buy back or fix...
1:14
December 21, 2016
Volvo re-releases its safety-enhancing LifePaint, and Acura debuts the NSX GT3's new livery.
Play video
The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport takes on the Jaguar...
15:14
December 21, 2016
We take an American icon to the track and compare it with the UK's latest quick cat. Which...
Play video
AutoComplete: Honda delivers the first Clarity Fuel...
1:15
December 20, 2016
Fiat Chrysler is under investigation for its shifters, and Toyota recalls the 86 for key...
Play video
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country is the perfect place for...
4:47
December 20, 2016
Volvo's latest V60 may still lack a lot of the niceties found on the new XC90 and S90,...
Play video
AutoComplete: Lamborghini turns up the wick with the...
1:11
December 19, 2016
Honda teases the 2018 Odyssey in a new way, and BMW electrifies its 5 Series.
Play video
AutoComplete: The first Ford GT has rolled off the...
1:21
December 16, 2016
Toyota wants to share its powertrains, and the average price of a new car keeps rising.
Play video
Rapid development: Lucid Air electric car debuts with...
2:03
December 15, 2016
Taking a 21st century approach to automotive development, Lucid Motors presents a fully-realized...
Play video
The Mercedes-AMG GT R is an apex predator
6:17
December 15, 2016
The GT R is the fastest Mercedes-AMG you can get your hands on right now.
Play video
AutoComplete: Lucid Motors unveils the Air, a 1,000-horsepower...
1:20
December 15, 2016
Volkswagen invests in e-mobility, and BMW gets ready to bring "holograms" to CES.
Play video
