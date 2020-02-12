Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40
The subcompact XC40 is the smallest, the least expensive and the newest member of Volvo 2019 lineup.
It's also the most adorable, but before you go hugging this sweet the pieces here are five things you need to know.
The base T4 engine makes 184 horsepower and 221 pound feet of torque.
But we've got the T5 which makes 248 horsepower and 258 pound feet of torque.
It puts it through an all wheel drive system.
Either way you go it's an eight speed automatic transmission.
Now the dashboard is composed of a nine inch version of Volvo census infotainment system and it's 12.3 inch digital driver display serving as your instrument cluster.
Now since this is where all the action happens, and we talked a lot about it in a separate video, but the short story is that I really like this system.
There's a bit of a learning curve, but the vertical orientation and the way that you move through the different functions is pretty intuitive once you get used to it.
Of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.
If We choose to go that route.
[SOUND] Now to the Volvo.
So we got to talk about safety technology coming standard is going to be the automaker city safety suite.
And that's going to detect when you're about to run into a pedestrian a large animal or a vehicle and alert you before the collision.
And if you ignore that it can automatically break there's also some safety on the back end to keep you from running and things as well, optional technology includes the auto makers pilot assist which is adaptive cruise control and lane centering steering assist rolled into one, it won't dry for you but if you keep your hands on the wheel it'll do a really good job of helping you stay in the middle of delay.
Now our 2019 mobile XC40 Momentum as equip, runs around 4,590.
Which is the sweet spot between the $33,000 starting point and the fully loaded price for around 53,000 foreign encryption with all of the option Of course buying isn't the only way to get an XC 40.
There's also the care by Volvo subscription program which rolls in a lease, maintenance, insurance and more into one flat fee.
At 700 bucks for a mentum like this or 800 bucks for a sporty R design.
Either way, you get a new XC 40 after just a year.
So there are five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo x 40.
Of course, we're keeping this one for the four year as some of you may know, it's our newest long term or which means we'll be digging into even more detail and it takes over the next few months.
Keep it locked to the roadshow.
com for more details.
[MUSIC]
