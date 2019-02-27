Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ram 1500
Transcript
We got our hands on the 2019 Ram 1500 in the Laramie Longhorn trim.
And here are five things you need to know.
The Ram is the only truck with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
Meant more for extra power than extra efficiency, this system gives the 5.7 liter HEMI V8 engine an extra 130 pound feet of torque, for short bursts of more power.
Even without the eTorque motor you still get a healthy 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.
A massive 12 inch vertically oriented touch screen runs the excellent Uconnect infotainment system.
You can have two features on the screen at once, but it's best used with full screen with features like navigation.
There are also plenty of driver's aides like blind spot monitoring and full-speed adaptive cruise control.
A coil suspension in the front and a five-link in the rear keep the Ram from feeling too bouncy, although it still has a bit of a tricky feel.
If you really want to dial in your ride go for the optional four corner Air suspension.
For those who want to be a cowboy, or just look like one.
The Laramie Longhorn is full of cowboy touches like barbed wire embossing on the floor mats, tooled leather seats, and even a belt buckle closure on the seat pockets.
All that's missing are your hat and boots.
Sure a base Ram 1500 starts in the low 30,000's but this upper trim Laramie Longhorn will set you back over 50 grand.
Our tester here with the driver's aides, the giant screen and a few other options comes to $66,755.
[MUSIC]
That's 5 super cool things you need to know about the 2019 Ram 1500.
We've got a full written review with a video and pictures over on THEROADSHOW.COM, so be sure to check it out for more info on this excellent full size truck.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowTrucksRam
Up Next
The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck
7:15
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Bentley Continental...
2:12
2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top
6:25
The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new engines and way more...
3:09
2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a sharply dressed sport utility vehicle
5:05
Five things you need to know about the 2020 BMW 745e
3:01
Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger
2:38
Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger
5:39
Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester
4:19
2020 GMC Sierra HD has super strength, X-ray vision