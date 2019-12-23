Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system
Transcript
From the iconic design to its legendary ruggedness, and now there's a high tech power train in the mix.
There's a lot interesting happening with the new jail Wrangler.
Now we've already put this chassis through its paces on some of the toughest trails in America.
So now it's time to pop the hood and check out five things you need to know about his 48 volt e torque mild hybrid system.
The heart of the Wranglers each court system is a 48 volt AC induction electric motor that is connected to the rest of the power trains by a belt.
Now it's water cooled and basically smooths out those fuel saving stop starts that you get during city driving.
It can also supply a little bit of extra torque to the rest of the engine when you need it under certain conditions.
Now the each work system basically replaces the traditional 12 volt alternator and sort of works alongside the 12 volt starter though there is still a regular starter in here for those cold starts at the beginning of the day.
[SOUND] At the each torque system is able to add 130 pound feet of torque by itself but because of the way that hybrid math works Total system output is stated at 295 pound feet for the torque and the two liter turbocharged engine combined.
That's still more torque than you get with the V sixes,260 pound feet and total system power is stated at 270 horsepower, which is a tad less than the V six's 285.
But I'll tell you, I'd rather have a torque advantage over a horsepower advantage.
Especially when you're talking about a slow crawler like the Wrangler hair.
Still it remains to be seen how that turbocharged mount hybrid system will respond to power adding modifications something I know you Jeet Galvin guys like to do
[MUSIC]
The torque Wrangler features two batteries domain being a 430 watt hour lithium ion battery pack located under the car here somewhere.
Now its air cooled drawing air from inside of the vehicle and exhausting outside and their sound insulation so you'll hear it humming away.
And a little bit of skid plating so that you don't damage it off road.
Now because there is no alternator there is a DC to DC converter that charges the traditional 12 volt battery underneath the hood where it belongs.
And tha's gonna run your accessory systems.
[MUSIC]
Now, thanks to the magic of small displacement turbo charging and the ability to use that smooth start stop system more frequently in the city, the EPA's estimate for city MPG's for the Wrangler climbs to around 23 miles per gallon for the regular Wrangler and 22 miles per gallon for our larger Wrangler unlimited that we're in now That's four miles per gallon more than you'll get in the city with the V six and the overall combined estimate for the hybrid climbs by one mile per gallon overall.
No turbocharged engine and mount hybrid system at around 1000 bucks to the bottom line over the V six engine which means that you're looking at a starting price of around 41,000 bucks.
And I think it's worth almost every penny unless you're a person that just wants a ton more torque, in which case, you're gonna wanna check out the diesel version that's coming soon bringing around 400 pound feet to the party.
And if you don't think that this mount hybrid is green enough, well there's a plug in hybrid version coming in 2020 you're gonna wanna hang out and check that out when it gets the.
Tear.
So there have been five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wranglers e torque system.
Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage over on the road show calm for even more details about this generation Wrangler and to watch our own me haul, putting it through its paces on some of the toughest trails in America.
