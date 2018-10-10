Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
This fancy looking cross over is the I-Pace, Jaguar's first electrical vehicle, and here are five things you need to know.
The all wheel drive I-Pace's 90 kilowatt hour battery pack powers two electric motors.
One in the front and one in the back for all wheel drive, making 394 horsepower and 512 pound vita torque.
Jaguar says it provides up to a driving range of 240 miles on a fully charged battery.
When it comes the time to charge a car, a hundred kilowatt fast charger takes about 40 minutes to get a fully dead battery to 80% which is about half as quick as your average Tesla using a super charger.
At home, using a level two, it takes a little over ten hours to get a fully dead battery to 80b%
Even though the I-Pace is a near 4800-pound crossover, things like air suspension, [UNKNOWN] adaptors, and 20 inch wheels help it handle like a jaguar.
You definitely still feel the weight transfer at corner turn in, even with the suspension in dynamic mode, but once it takes a set it hangs on from there Steering has some heft to it and is responsive to inputs and the regen brakes don't feel too wonky, offering a decent amount of modulation after a semi abrupt initial bite.
For infortainment the I-PACE uses a new InControl Touch Pro duo system with a ten-inch upper touchscreen and 5.5 inch lower.
The top screen controls navigation, a 15 speaker Meridian audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth.
And yes, Apple Car Play and Android Auto will be standard.
But sadly the system is still laggy to respond to commands and swap between menus.
The Jaguar IPace starts at $70,495 but this very well equipped first edition model stickers at $86,895.
And that's five things you need to know about the 2019 Jaguar Everywhere I pace.
For full in-depth review video and written review, make sure to check out theroadshow.com.
