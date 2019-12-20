Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Passport Elite
Kind of a 2019 passport is kinda bit of a goldilocks spot in the line up.
A little bit smaller than the pilot but a lot more space than the CRV.
We happen to be in one right now.
Your five things you need to know.
Now, the width and wheelbase are the same, but the Passport is about six inches shorter, overall, than the Pilot.
Interestingly, it's about an inch taller than its larger sibling, thanks to its increased suspension clearance.
Now the shorter body means there's no room for third row, which means our total capacity for passengers drops to just five souls as opposed to the pilot eight.
From the front, the easiest way to tell a pilot from a passport is the gloss black.
Trim here on the wing mirrors and on the grill.
Now if you want glock flack wheels to match, you're gonna have to either go with the base sport model or our fully loaded elite here.
Everything in between gets a tutor grey.
Now I kinda wish that the chrome badges out back were also black to match, but it would be pretty easy to DIY.
The dashboard is powered by Honda's 3.5 liter or three v six engine which makes 280 horsepower and 262 pounds of torque.
It puts that power through a nine speed automatic transmission on its way to the front wheels.But all wheel drive is optional under so called IVT and forth.
System which can send up the 70% of power to the rear axle and torque vector once it's there.
Every passport comes standard with the Honda Sensing suite of driver eight technologies which roles in adaptive cruise control, Link Keeping Assist, route departure mitigation and Forward Collision Mitigation breaking.
However, the adaptive cruise control doesn't work below 20 miles per hour and the link up system doesn't center you it just keep you from bouncing over the boundaries.
That's the best suite in business but it's pretty good for a standard load out of features.
Now at first glance it may seem like the passport is more expensive than larger pilot but that's just because there is no base LX model.
Stated we started the fort for around 33,000 bucks and reach up to our elite all wheel drive for just under 45 k trim level for trim level it's about 1000 to $2,000 less expensive than the pilot those you don't need the extra seats this is a better deal.
So there you have it 5 things you need to know about this 2019 Honda Passport.
Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage on the roadshow.com for driving impressions and a deeper dive into the dashboard tech.
