Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe
All right, listen up Honda nerds because this one is for you.
I've got the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and here are five things that you definitely need to know.
This 10th generation civic has been around for a few years so we've gotten a few tweaks up here in the front makes it look a little bit more sleek, but I have to talk about this new tonic yellow pearl paint job Look, y'all know that I like bright colors just look at my wardrobe right?
But this just a little bit over the top.
Like when people talk to me I have to say, I'm sorry, I can't hear you.
My car's too loud.
So you can get the Civic Coupe as a 2 liter but here we're rocking the 1.5 liter turbo which is good for 174 horsepower and 862 pounds.
Feat of torque.
Here.
It's made it to a continuously variable transmission but you can get a six speed manual in the sport trend.
What I really like about the Civic is it's a really good compromise between a sporty drive and a comfortable ride, which probably explains why it's one of the best selling cars out there on the market.
If you want plenty of drivers features well they're all standard here on the Civic including road departure mitigation.
There is Lane Keeping Assist and even adaptive cruise control across all trim lines, but this top of the line touring goes one step further.
So if I want to make a right hand turn, I just signal and then I get a video feed from the right hand side of my car.
Right here to my infotainment screen.
So blind spots it's a thing of the past.
All right, my fourth thing to know it's really small but you guys there is a volume knob.
And I know it might not sound like a big deal, but last year you had like this slider and you had Just keep stabbing and stabbing at the screen in order to get the volume to change.
This way, it's much easier I mean, sometimes just a small thing.
All right, so let's talk price.
The Civic starts at just over $20,000 but this one is a very well equipped touring We're just going to run 27,750 American dollars, not including $920 per destination.
But when you look at all of the features that it has a really good price.
Well that's five things you need to know.
The 2019 Honda Civic Coupe in highlighter yellow.
If you'd like to learn more, I've got a full review plus a whole bunch of pictures over on theroadshow.com, so be sure to check it out.
