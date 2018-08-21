Your video, "Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS5"
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi RS5

The 2018 Audi RS5 is the (almost) Incredible Hulk.
Meet the almost Incredible Hulk. Audi's new for 2018 RS5 coupe looks sensational in its eye catching shade called Sonoma Green. And it's got the power to back up those arresting good looks. Sadly, there's still something missing. We've just spend a week in one, and here are five things you need to know. {top 5 things you need to know about the audi rs5} The RS 5 is the top performing version of of Audi's A5. {1 downsized v6, upsized torque} That means there's lots to love. {top 5 444 hp and 443 pound-feet} While the previous RS5 featured a V8, this one's got a 2.9 liter turbo V6 delivering 444 horses and 443 pound-feet of torc. Despite losing two cylinders, the new RS5 is quicker, hitting 60 in 3.7 seconds, and maxing out at over 174 miles per hour. With standard tourque vectoring all wheel drive that sends 60% of the power to the rear wheels by default, there's plenty of grip at all times. This is a car that'll have you feeling confident about tackling the twisties, but it's also so buttoned up while doing so that this screen machine can feel a little anti climactic. The RS5's interior is first class. With premium material choices, quilted leather seats featuring excellent adjustable bolstering and MMI touch infotainment, you'll want for almost nothing. Despite the fact that it doesn't have those cool powered rising tweeters found in some other Audis, our RS5 test cars Bang &amp; Olufsen audio system was excellent whether streaming lawless orchestral music or listening to crunchy 80s punk on satellite radio. There is Apple Car play and Android Auto too. And you'll be glad to have that stereo because if there is an area where the RS five disappoints, it's it lack of engine and exhaust noise, yes there is a mechanical device that channels sound into the cabin at certain engine speeds, but it's not enough. At least, in sport mode, this Audi sounds far too quiet and lacks drama. Like the rest of the RS5, it's a little too refine for its own good, like Audi loosened its tie but won't take it off. The takeaway, the RS5 is achingly close to being a superhero. Audi just needs to lighten up and let it embrace it's inner monster. For full RS five drive impressions and more details, click on over to theroadshow.com. [MUSIC]

