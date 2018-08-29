Roadshow Originals
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi A4 Allroad
Transcript
[MUSIC] America's appetite for wagons, in the grand scheme of things, is not very big, which is why Audi currently doesn't sell any Avant models here, but take the wagon body, raise it a little, add slightly more regular looks, and more, offer capabilities to try to pass it off as a small crossover, then you may be on to something. Here are five things you need to know about the Audi A4 Allroad. To toughen its appearance, the Audi all road sits 1.3 inches higher than the A4 sedan, whereas a single frame grill with vertical chrome slats, wheel arch cladding, aluminum roof rails, and 18 inch wheels rev up higher profile tires. In addition to the higher ride height and taller tires, the Allroad's ability off payment has also improved with standard quatro allwheel drive, adaptive dampeners [UNKNOWN] Control and an offroad setting for the drive mode select system. For practicality, there's 24.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and 58.5 with them folded. Like the A4 sedan, the All Road is powered by a 2 liter turbo 4, making 252 horsepower and 273 pound feet of torque. That works with a seven speed, dual clutch transmission. And together, is estimated to return 22 miles per gallon in the city, and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. It feels sluggish of the line in comfort mode, but wakes right up when you have things in dynamic. Audi's intuitive MMI setup handles entertainment with an 8.3 inch centre screen to control the Ben Olson audio system. Navigation with Google Maps imagery, Wi-Fi hotspot, and its Apple Car Play and Android Auto capable. the virtual cockpit display is also available, but sadly, there only two USB inside of the All Road, which may be an issue if you have a carload of people wanting to charge their phones. The Audi A4 Allroad starts at $45,475, but this mid-level Premium Plus model, with options like the virtual cockpit, punches in at $52,750. And that's a reasonable price for something that offers a nice mix of capability, luxury, and style. And that's five things you need to know about the Audi A4 Allroad. For a full in-depth review, be sure to visit TheRoadShow.com. [MUSIC]