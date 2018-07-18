Five things you need to know about Subaru's 2019 Ascent SUV

Subaru
Five things you need to know about Subaru's 2019 Ascent SUVSubaru's biggest ever SUV gives you more to love.
Transcript
Even though most car owners aren't as brand loyal as they once were, automakers still strive to give shoppers something bigger and better to grow into. So if kids and clutter are overflowing your Forester or Outback, there's finally a new option that'll let you keep it in the family, the 2019 Subaru Ascent. We've just spent a week in one. And here are five things you need to know. The Ascent is actually Subaru's second crack at a three row crossover SUV. Their first attempt, the weirdly styled B9 Tribeca, was a sales disaster. This time Subaru has dialed out 99% of the quirkiness. Built in Indiana, the Ascent's got a Midwesterner's sensibilities, including oversized dimensions, a relaxed attitude, and a polished but sensible shoes appearance. You can have any kind of power train you want, as long as it's all wheel drive matched to a continuously variable transmission and powered by an all new 2.4 liter twin scroll turbocharged flat four. Most [UNKNOWN] SUVs have this [UNKNOWN] but with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, the [UNKNOWN] is solidly in the hunt. When it comes to interiors on [UNKNOWN] SUVs it's all about the numbers. The [UNKNOWN] delivers with seating for seven or eight, standard three zone climate control, up to eight USB ports and 19, yes, 19 cup holders. Cargo space is competitive but mid packed, totaling 86 and a half cubic feet with a second and third row seats folded nearly flat. One big win for the [UNKNOWN]? Standard eyesight safety. Most competitors make you pay for a price your trim in order to get important advance safety features, but the [UNKNOWN] comes standard with pre-collision auto break. Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning and a rudimentary but effective light based head up display alert system. The Ascent may not be the most innovative or endearing Subaru ever but it's more than competitive. Trims are priced between $32,000 and $45,000 before delivery and options That makes this big Subaru a fine rival for models like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander and Chevy Traverse. For full Subaru Ascent drive impressions and more details, click on over to theroadshow.com. [MUSIC]