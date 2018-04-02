Five things to know about the 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive

Roadshow Video Reviews
Five things to know about the 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric DriveMuch has changed for ultracompact Smart, including a switch to an all-electric lineup for 2018.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It's been a while since we've taken a look at a smart car in a life change for the brand including a move to a fully electric line up in the U. S, so to catch you up quicker here, 5 things you should know about the 2018 Smart Fortwo electric drive [UNKNOWN]. Every smart in the line up is powered by an 80 horsepower electric motor at the rear axle driving the rear wheels. And with 118 pound-feet of torque, that's good enough to hit 60 miles per hour in under 12 seconds. [MUSIC] At 106 inches long and just 65 inches wide it's compact and easy enough to park in the tightest of parking spots. And with its super tight 28.8 foot turning radius, it's easy to maneuver in the tight confines of the city. The EPA reckons you'll get just 57 miles from a two to three hour charge, but Smart reckons closer to 80 miles. Ultimately, it'll depend on how smooth your pedal foot is and whether you're talking highway or city miles. iSpeed take a big toll on the ring. The ForTwo can be half of a cabriolet with a powered retractable fabric roof. It can go back, all the way back, or even the roof rails can be removed for a more open air experience. The ForTwo is sparsely appointed, but you can get it with a touchscreen entertainment system that features navigation Also you've got Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. [MUSIC] So there are five things you should know about the 2018 [UNKNOWN] Electric Drive, but believe it or not, there's still more to learn about this tiny car. So check out our full review on the roadshow.com for more pictures, details, and of course Driving impressions. [MUSIC]