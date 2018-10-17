Bidding farewell to our long-term 2018 Ford Mustang GT
Transcript
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
We at Road Show are some of the luckiest people on Earth, getting to sample the latest cars and trucks, sometimes for a few hours, days or weeks, and then reporting back to you on what we think about them.
But when we get a call from an automaker with an offer to spend an extended period of time with something, it piques our interest.
And when that something is a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, it really piques our interest.
[SOUND] So as a service to you, we've suffered through nearly two months of living with this magnetic metallic example.
It wears a lower hood and revised front fascia to give the Mustang a more aggressive look for 2018.
But the most noteworthy 2018 change has come in the performance department with the GT's 5.0 to see output increase from 435 horsepower and [UNKNOWN] to 460 powers 20 pound key.
Engine red line also increases 500 revs to 7500.
To make the already nice exhaust light sound a little livelier.
Unfortunately, we didn't make it to the drag strip, like we hoped, but the Standard Line Lock feature could have potentially helped us turn in some slightly more respectable quarter-mile times, with properly warmed up rear tires.
However, we did end up using it a couple of times, purely in the name of testing, of course.
[SOUND] [SOUND] [SOUND] Sadly, the transmission wasn't any better on the road.
During a road trip from Detroit to Chicago which is ashamed because the rest of the car is so strong, it up the suspension provides a nice ride and a SYNC 3 entertainment system is good with navigation [UNKNOWN] audio system, G4 WiFi hotspot and both Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
[SOUND] And now for the [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] The ten speed automatic transmission which was new for 2018.
On a race track it's dreaded.
It doesn't matter what mode it's in, in full auto or manual, shifts are slow and jerky.
And it's the same thing around this auto cross.
In automatic it can't make up it's mind and when I tell it what to shift it's not responsive.
[SOUND] So it's been an educational couple of months with the mustang.
After an extended stay with us we still think it's a looker.
We love the power and noise the V8 makes.
I appreciate the performance range being capable on track and comfortable on road and it's strong cabin tech head.
As for what we don't like, the ten-speed automatic.
If you're shopping for a Mustang GT, stay away from it.
Save yourself $1600, and get a car with a six-speed manual.
That is a brilliant transmission, and you won't regret it.
RoadshowCar Culture
Up Next
Five things you need to know about Audi's 2019 E-Tron SUV
2:39
See the tech inside this 2018 McLaren 570GT
2:53
2018 McLaren 570GT delivers huge driving thrills without much...
6:33
Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ is more than a 'Ring monster
5:37
Toyota's new Supra driven on road and track
3:04
The 2019 Audi E-Tron electric SUV is here
2:25
2019 Audi E-Tron SUV's battery is 1,500 pounds of Xanax
4:34
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi A4 Allroad
2:09
2019 GMC Sierra Denali shows us its stuff in Newfoundland