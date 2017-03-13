Deep Dive: Take a look at the newest Uconnect system in the 2017 Jeep Cherokee

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Roadshow Originals
Deep Dive: Take a look at the newest Uconnect system in the 2017 Jeep CherokeeUconnect has always been a favorite, but it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
Transcript
[MUSIC] We;re here in the 2017 jeep Cherokee overland with the [UNKNOWN] connect system. Now this is the latest version 8.4 with navigation and you know sometimes when you look at the screens they seem a little crowded but let me tell you it's very easy to understand you just gotta slow down and take it easy. So Let's start with the radio. Up here I've got all of my presets. And it's super easy to set them. All I got to do is press that button right there and, boom, Grateful Dead set, preset one. Now, another, A cool thing that it's got is look I've got the Cure Lovesong, one of my favorite songs. So I am going to hit the replay button and I want to make sure I hear it from the very beginning. So I can rewind as much as I want. It goes back to what was playing on that station. Then when I want to go back live again, just hit that live button, it's pretty awesome. We move on to controls, most of this is my climate controls but I do have a button for settings. This is where I can really customize the U connect system so that it works the way I want to. And one of the things I really like is in the safety and driving assistance. This customizes all of your driver's aids. So, forward collision warning, you want it to activate near or far. Your lane sense warning, early, medium, or late. It's a great way for you to make sure that all of your driver's aids are working for you and not against you. Now when I move on to navigation, it might look a little familiar because it uses Garmin maps, which is something that I pretty much love. Now when I get to my where to, I can do a point of interest and let's see, spell name, I really want some ice cream later. You guys know that I'm always gonna ask for ice cream, and list [MUSIC] Look at that Lord's Ice Cream, Mile's Ice Cream. I can go ahead and press that and it will tell me exactly how to go get my sweet treat. Now let's say I don't have a point of interest, I actually have an address. And just go in here to Where To, enter my address. But the bummer thing is it doesn't have one box entry like in Google Maps. I need to do a separate entry for my city, a separate entry for my street. And I feel like Uconnect should know better. Moving on to your phone you guys have all probably connected your phone via Bluetooth, this is makes it pretty easy and there's this really cool Do Not Disturb feature that will reply with a text message if I get a phone call or a text message that I don't wanna answer, unfortunately it doesn't seem to work with iPhone 6 Now, if you don't wanna use any of these pre-approved menus down here, you can just go to the app button. And that's where all of it is located over three screens. Now, one thing you might noticed, there's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto here. Now, [UNKNOWN] products have gotten Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. So I assume it's going to happen soon, but no official confirmation on when it will arrived in the Jeep Cherokee. Now there is one cool thing on the app screen and that is the travel link, you can see what fuel prices are around you, let's see $2.70, that is pretty darn cheap. You can also see what movie listings are around you, how your favorite sports teams did, even the weather. And finally on this app screen, if you go all the way back here, look at that, there is a Wi-Fi Hotspot. You can set it up to have a password or not, but here's the thing, it's only 3G. [SOUND] S there is a lot to like about the U connect system, it's really first, it's got a lot of functionality, I just waiting for that Apple Carplay Android Auto. [MUSIC]