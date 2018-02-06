Deep dive: Take a look at all the tech in the Honda Ridgeline

Roadshow Video Reviews
Deep dive: Take a look at all the tech in the Honda RidgelineHonda's crossover that acts like a truck has enough tech to satisfy.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to a deep dive into the technology and the drivers aides of the Honda Ridgeline. And what I really like about the Honda Link System is that it's only one screen. A lot of Honda products have two screens, in the Ridgeline it's just one. From the home page you've got everything that you could possibly want. Navigation, phone, even your truck bed audio, so you could have a party in the truck bed, aw yeah. And when you get into the navigation, the graphics are really clear, very crisp, it's a really easy system to use, but honestly. How much you gonna be using the navigation because Apple car play in Android auto are standard. So it's really easy to do just go ahead and plug in your phone and use that interphase. The USB port in the front is the only one is compatible with Apple car plan Android auto, so be sure to use that one. Otherwise, for charging there is a 12 volt outlet a USB port here in the center curvy hole and the two USB ports for your rear seat passengers. And when it comes to drivers aids the Honda Ridgeline at least are almost top of the line trim has got a lot of the bells and whistles including the Honda sensing. So that has got your adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist blind spot information. It all works really well together to keep you safe on the road. But what I really like is the lane keeping assist that keeps you centered in the lane, and you don't even have to touch the steering wheel. Of course the truck is going to warn you, it's going to give you a nice little, hey dummy, put your hands back on the steering wheel, warning. But it helps make driving in stop and go traffic a little bit less stressful. The adaptive cruise control, however, doesn't work below 25 miles an hour. So once you get into that stop and go traffic, you got to use your own right foot. There is one thing that really grinds my gears about the technology in the Honda Ridgepoint. And that's this. There's no physical volume knob. This little slider thing here is the worst thing on the face of the planet. It's not fast enough and it's really, really annoying. Honda, give me a regular knob, please. When it comes to technology in the Honda Ridgeline, simple is better. The Honda Link system is super easy to use even though it doesn't have that physical volume knob. And the driver's aids with Honda sensing, they're pretty top notch. [MUSIC]