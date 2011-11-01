Product Spotlight
ContourRoamWant to know what your favorite action hero does for excitement? Give her the ContourRoam and she can make videos of all her adventures.
Transcript
-At CNET car tech, we review of a lot of electronics for the road such as GPS devices, but today I'm gonna take a look at this action camera here, something we use on our regular car tech videos. I'm Wayne Cunningham taking a look at the ContourRoam. Contour makes a whole of bunch of action cameras. This ContourRoam is the latest in their line up. It's very easy to use. It's designed for just about on anybody. It's action camera that you can use in your car, you can use on your mountain bike, you can use while surfing because it's actually waterproof. At the bottom of Contour's lineup, this ContourRoam is only about 200 bucks and it's much more durable than you iPhone or anything like that. In our car tech videos, we often suction cup this to the inside of cars, to the outside of cars, and they can take a lot of punishment. This ContourRoam has fallen off the side of a car while driving at 6 miles an hour off on the side of the road and come out working just fine. Now, this particular one, the ContourRoam is very simple to use and that's one reason why we like it. To start recording, you just slide this big slider on top forward, light lights up and you're recording. It's got a button on the back, which will actually turn out a laser. It will help you sight where it's pointing at. The back slides off and that hides the little micro SD card, which you can pull out, use different once, have a lot of capacity on those. There's also a micro USB port in there, so you can hook this thing directly up to your computer. When you do that, it lets you recharge the internal battery here, so you can charge it up, take it out, record your video, take it back to your computer and recharge it, get the video off and do it all over again. It records in HD video up to 1080p with a couple of other settings below that if you wanna save yourself some disc space. Now, it's got a very wide angle lens too, 170 degrees. So, it's a very fish eye effect. When we put it on the inside of a car, we suctioned the cup to a windshield for example and you can get the driver and the passenger in the same shot. You can get a bunch of different kinds of mounts for this thing. At car tech, we often use this suction cup mount because we can mount it anywhere on the car and it will let it hang on pretty well. We've had these things on the truck driving in an excessive speed and it holds on just fine, but you can also get different kinds of mounts. You can get onto you bicycle, for you helmet, say if you're skiing or snowboarding, and no matter how you get it mounted, you can actually the lens out to make sure the view, the picture is always right side up. So that's the look at the ContourRoam, a really inexpensive and simple to use action camera with good quality results, something we use frequently here at car tech. I'm Wayne Cunningham for CNET.