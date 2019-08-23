Citroen let us drive the Ami and 1919 concept cars

The Apple Core
YouTube could soon ditch targeted ads for kids
Google's Android Q has officially lost its sweet tooth
Android Q gets a name (and the sugar high is over) (The Daily Charge, 8/22/2019)
The Apple Card has arrived. Will it shake up the payments world? (The Daily Charge, 8/21/2019)
YouTube's next clash may be with an army of its own creators (The Daily Charge, 8/20/2019)
Stadia announcement: All the cool games previewed
New Apple Watch on the way, but maybe not a Series 5
See how easy it is to upgrade your garden lighting to LED
Best dark mode iOS apps to try now
Note 10 Plus isn't just great, it's outstanding
Apple iPhone 11: The top 5 rumors
Apple foldable is coming, but maybe not an iPhone
Alienware's $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor will land soon
We rode Cake's 150 lb fully electric motorcycle
Motorola One Action packs a GoPro-like camera for active shots
HP Omen X 2S shows you can never have too many screens
TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality chops
Apple Card: Unboxing and setup
How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS
How to set up and use Google Docs offline
Capital One data breach: Here's what to do
Your phone can translate text in 88 languages
Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million