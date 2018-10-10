Checking the tech on the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

[MUSIC]
Welcome to the 2019 [UNKNOWN] IP's first edition for a run-through of all the tech features found inside of [UNKNOWN] first electric car.
Jaguar's infotainment game in the past wasn't a strong suit.
But the I-PACE's Touch Pro Duo System is a slight improvement with a 10 inch upper touchscreen and 5.5 inch lower to control features like navigation that calculates routes taking into account terrain and energy requirements.
And can direct you to the nearest charging station, 15 speaker meridian audio, Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth.
And at launch it will be Apple CarPlay and Android audio capable, which is the first for Jag.
Sadly Touch Pro is laggy to respond to commands and takes a noticeable second to switch between menus.
Which is frustrating because there are a number of adjustments requiring you to sit through multiple screens.
And while it physical volume knot is great.
Another one for radio tuning is on my wish list to make changing stations easier.
As a charging options there's a lot them with two USBs at the base of the dash and another two in the center arm rest along with the 12 volt outlet for people upfront.
Then for those in the back, there are a couple of USBs and 12 volt on the back of the center conseil too.
The gauge cluster is a 12.3 inch configurable display offer numerous layouts, including a full nav view and houses setting menus to adjust the heads-up display and safety type features.
Like the center screen, responsive commands aren't carried out in the quickest fashion, and make setting selections and changes isn't the most intuitive using the steering wheel thumbwheel.
speaking of safety features the I-Pace comes standard with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, end traffic sign recognition, which I really like, to always have a reminder of the speed limit on the gauge cluster.
This very well equip first edition also features adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera And on the every day practicality front, this I-PACE is equipped with a gesture tailgate to make opening the tailgate easier with the wave of your foot, if you have your hands full to load up the generous 25.3 cubic feet trunk area, which balloons to 51 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.
And that was a rundown of the tech features inside of the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE electric crossover.
