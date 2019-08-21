Checking the tech in the 2020 Toyota Supra

[MUSIC]
Welcome inside of this new 2020 Toyota super launch edition for a walk-through of all the technology features packed inside of this reborn performance car icon.
When you start fiddling with the infotainment system well it's kind of hard not to see the strippers BMW connection.
The 8.8 inch center screen, touchpad center console controller, and all of the menu graphics are, basically, IDrive, but in here it's referred to as super command.
It's intuitive to work through, and responsive to control navigation, a 12 speaker JBL audio set up, satellite radio, and bluetooth Super connect is also equipped offering real time traffic info, concierge services and online searches for things like nearby restaurants and gas stations.
The super command system also features wireless Apple car play connectivity but sadly like I drive doesn't offer Android all the support.
To power up all your smart electronics, you've got three options inside of the super Tradition all located at the front of the center Council.
There you'll find a wireless charge pad, one USB port and a 12 volt outlet.
Then when it comes to active driving assist systems all 2020 supers come with Ford collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane keep assist auto high beams and roadside assistance.
This particular launch edition has a few extra goodies thanks to an optional Driver Assist package that adds adaptive cruise control by spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and parking sensors.
And that was an overview of all the infotainment and safety tech features found inside of this 2020 Toyota Supra launch edition.
For in depth review of the new fifth generation Supra Make sure to head over to theroadshow.com.
