Checking the tech in the 2020 Toyota Supra

Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome inside of this new 2020 Toyota super launch edition for a walk-through of all the technology features packed inside of this reborn performance car icon. When you start fiddling with the infotainment system well it's kind of hard not to see the strippers BMW connection. The 8.8 inch center screen, touchpad center console controller, and all of the menu graphics are, basically, IDrive, but in here it's referred to as super command. It's intuitive to work through, and responsive to control navigation, a 12 speaker JBL audio set up, satellite radio, and bluetooth Super connect is also equipped offering real time traffic info, concierge services and online searches for things like nearby restaurants and gas stations. The super command system also features wireless Apple car play connectivity but sadly like I drive doesn't offer Android all the support. To power up all your smart electronics, you've got three options inside of the super Tradition all located at the front of the center Council. There you'll find a wireless charge pad, one USB port and a 12 volt outlet. Then when it comes to active driving assist systems all 2020 supers come with Ford collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane keep assist auto high beams and roadside assistance. This particular launch edition has a few extra goodies thanks to an optional Driver Assist package that adds adaptive cruise control by spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and parking sensors. And that was an overview of all the infotainment and safety tech features found inside of this 2020 Toyota Supra launch edition. For in depth review of the new fifth generation Supra Make sure to head over to theroadshow.com. [MUSIC]
From review: 2020 Toyota Supra
$49,990.00

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

58 episodes

Alphabet City

60 episodes

CNET Top 5

825 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

313 episodes

Tech Today

955 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

YouTube's next clash may be with an army of its own creators (The Daily Charge, 8/20/2019)

12:58

Stadia announcement: All the cool games previewed

1:49

How does Samsung Note 10 stack up against Pixel 3's Night Mode? (The Daily Charge, 8/19/2019)

4:38

Blinded By The Light filmmakers talk Bruce Springsteen and Brexit

25:56

First look inside Virgin Galactic's space passenger terminal

1:26

Experiencing Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire at The VOID VR in NYC

4:30

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple iPhone 11: The top 5 rumors

3:47

Tips and tricks for using Gmail

1:08

See how easy it is to upgrade your garden lighting to LED

8:37

Apple foldable is coming, but maybe not an iPhone

6:27

We rode Cake's 150 lb fully electric motorcycle

3:28

Audi finally brings the RS6 to the US

7:14

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We rode Cake's 150 lb fully electric motorcycle

3:28

Motorola One Action packs a GoPro-like camera for active shots

2:10

HP Omen X 2S shows you can never have too many screens

2:22

TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality chops

2:34

Apple Card: Unboxing and setup

6:03

Galaxy A50 takes aim at Moto G7 for best budget phone

3:17

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43

Your phone can translate text in 88 languages

2:03

Equifax breach: Find out if you can claim part of the $700 million

1:33

10 best free movie and TV streaming services

2:38