Checking the tech in the 2020 McLaren 720S Spider

In a 212 mile an hour car, playing with the radio is probably not your highest priority.
Nonetheless, this 20/20 Mclaren 720s Spider has a whole lot of entertainment technology inside it's cabin.
Let's check out all the tech inside the super car
Most functions are controlled through this eight inch portrait style touch screen entertainment system.
It works well enough that you get the impression that it was designed by engineers, for engineers.
It's got this very minimalist monochrome graphic system and the menus are a little bit tricky to figure out.
It has all of the expected features, AM, FM, satellite radio, USB and auxiliary inputs, bluetooth phone calling and navigation.
You also use this system for controlling the car's climate controls.
To keep your gadgets charged, there are two USB ports hidden in the center console.
However, the touchscreen doesn't support more modern features like Android or Auto or Apple Carplay.
On the other hand, and perhaps very fittingly for a car with 710 horsepower, there's a track telemetry system.
It records data about track day lapping adventures, and even records video so you can Can throw it up on YouTube or social media after the fact.
Now, like a lot of other super cars, the McLaren 720 S Spider doesn't really have any active safety technology, but it does come standard with parking sensors, and it optionally can have a 360 degree parking camera.
That's really appreciated in a car that's so low, wide And expensive and that a look at all the technology you'll find inside the 2020 [UNKNOWN] 720S Spyder.
