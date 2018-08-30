Checking the tech in the 2019 Volvo XC90

Volvo
Checking the tech in the 2019 Volvo XC90Volvo's Sensus touchscreen infotainment system and its full-color instrument cluster are simple to use and packed with functionality.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The 2019 Volvo XE 90, packs tons of features to keep you both entertained and safe while on the road. Let's take a look at all the tech this luxury SUV has to offer. Almost of the XC90's functions are controlled through this nine inch portrait style touchscreen infotainment system. Called Sensus, its software interface is arranged into three basic pages. There's home screen, with some menus at either side. Now I quite like Sensus. I like the simplicity, and the high conscious graphics are easy to see at a glance while I'm driving. But some of my colleagues have justifiably complained that it can be kind of slow in some situations. It takes forever to load when you start the car, and some simple operations, like entering navigation addresses, take a lot longer than in competing models. That slowness can be extra frustrating given just how many functions are controlled through the touch screen. For instance, seemingly simple things like turning on the heated seats or adjusting the air conditioning temperature or turning off the stop-start system can be kind of frustrating when you have to swipe and tap to get to them every single time. This is the system's home screen with four straight forward tiles that give you a look at what's going on. You always see information on the navigation. What audio source you're listening to. Your bluetooth phone connection, and then the bottom tile shows you whatever feature you've been using mostly recently. Right now it's telling me about my fuel consumption, but I can use it to show Android auto or take a look at some of the settings for the [UNKNOWN] sound system. You also get a 12.3 inch color instrument cluster. Now it's not as bright or as crisp as say Audi's virtual cockpit system. It doesn't show you quite as much information either, but it still gives me details like a navigation map right where I'm looking at all times, and on top of that there's a head-up display to give me even more driving information. Volvo has really staked its name on safety, and this XE 90 is loaded to the gills with features to help keep you safe while on the road. That means things like pre-collision braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera. There's even a feature that will brake if it thinks you're going to turn left in front of oncoming traffic at an intersection You also get adaptive cruise control. It has a special pilot assist mode that can help steer the Volvo within it's lane in certain situations on the highway. And that's a rundown of all the technology you'll find in the 2019 Volvo xc90. For the full review of this suv visit the road show dot com.