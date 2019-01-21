Roadshow Video Reviews
From review: 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
$27,700.00

Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Transcript
[MUSIC] Welcome to the 2019 Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid Limited, for a rundown of all the technology features packed inside of this brand spanking new crossover SUV. In this range topping limited version of the rapid hybrid Toyota's in tune three interface takes care of entertainment functions with the response of eight inch touch screen. That controls an onboard navigation system, a loud speaker JV audio system. WiFi hotspot, bluetooth, and is Amazon Alexa capable. What's extra nice is that there are hard buttons on each side of the screen to quickly page to home, menu, audio, and navigation screens. If you're not down with Intune, you have the option of letting Apple CarPlay take care of things. But if you're a droid user you're out of luck, because Toyota still hasn't jumped on the Android auto support train. Power options to charge phones and tablets are plentiful, with front passengers having access to a USB port, 12 volt outlet, and an optional charge pad at the base of the center stack. While there's also another couple 2.1 amp USB ports in the center armrest. Then, for the people riding in back, there is another two USB ports, with an easy reach, on the back of the center console. There's a nice list of safety features that come on all RAV4 hybrid models. Including Ford Collision Warning with automatic emergency braking. Lane departure warning with lane keep assist. Road sign assist, and automatic high beams. Even though outward visibility is better in the fifth generation RAV4, this limited model also gets standard blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and autobraking. Which I'm a big fan of when backing up in parking lots. As well as adjustable digital rearview mirror. And, finally, this very well option Tesla car features 360 degree camera with the perimeter scan function giving you no excuse for crinkling anybody's panel when navigating tight areas. And that was a look at all the technology features found inside the new 2019 [INAUDIBLE] for a hybrid limited. [MUSIC]
