Checking the tech in the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Welcome to the interior of this 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Labe, for a look at all the technology features packed inside of this updated luxury crossover SUV.
Spearheading infotainment in the Nautilus is the Ford's familiar Sync 3 interface that gets a lighter link-in specific color scheme, on the eight inch touch screen.
Screen input response isn't instant, but is still pretty darn good to work through the solidly organized menus for things like the on-board navigation system.
That calculates routes swiftly, and getting radio presets in order.
This Black Label also features a crisp 19 speaker Revel Ultima audio setup that, in addition to being controllable through the touch screen, still has physical knobs for volume and tuning on the center stack, which is always nice to see.
The Sync feature menu in the Nautilus, also includes a 4g wifi hotspot, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, if you happen to not like Sync.
And has baked in integration for Amazon Alexa and Ways.
Fro-, From a numbers standpoint the Nautilus his PowerPoint game is strong with front passengers having easy access to two 12 volt sockets, two USB ports in a wireless charging pad sprinkled throughout the base of the dash and center armrest.
Then people in back have a 12 volt outlet and a three prong plug located on the rear of the center console.
When it comes to safety analysis comes with the Lincoln copilot 360 package and standard equipment that includes forward collision warning with automatic breaking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic traffic, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.
This black label has a slightly more beefed up safety equipment list thanks to a couple of option packages that bring in excellent adaptive cruise control system.
Lane centering, front parking sensors, active park assist, and a 360-degree camera.
Unfortunately, the camera's image quality isn't so great.
It's far from the worst one out there now, but it's still disappointing to see on a car that's wearing a $69,000 price tag.
And that was a rundown of the technology features found inside of this 2019 Lincoln Nautilus black-label.
