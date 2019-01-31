Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger

[MUSIC]
Welcome to a deep dive into the infotainment in the new 2019 Ford Ranger.
And if there is one word that I want you to take away from this review it is.
Simplicity.
Now, [UNKNOWN] three is housed on an [UNKNOWN] 8 inch touch screen.
Here on the home screen, I have got three tiles for what I use most.
Navigation, phone and audio.
I've also got two tiles for heated seat but those are also reflected down here in the center stack.
And when I click on audio, the thing I really like about [UNKNOWN] three is it is super easy to set a preset.
All need to do is just click.
And hold.
And then boom it's right there and I don't have to go through any menus or sub-menus.
And if a song that you like comes on, you can just click alert.
You can add either the band or the song and that will come on regardless of what station it's playing on.
So you can skip around and always hear your favorite songs.
It's pretty super cool.
Now when it comes to climate, most of these functions are also doubled down here on the center stack with physical buttons, except for airflow.
This screen is the only place where you can choose to have the air coming in on your feet or on your face.
The phone button is where all your Bluetooth is set up because of course the ranger has Bluetooth and I set up my phone yesterday was really really fast, but honestly, I'm not sure how much you're going to use this because the ranger comes standard with Apple carplay and Android auto.
And that of course can affect how often you use a native nav system.
But listen, maybe one day you forget your phone, you don't have Google Maps, you can go right in here into navigation and what I like about it is that it has one box entry for both addresses and points of interest.
So I can go ahead and just search for ice cream parlors.
Come on!
I really love ice cream after a shoot.
Awesome, Smitten Ice Cream.
I'm totally going there afterwards.
Now if you need a little help with your point of interest, here you've tiles for food, travel, financial, shopping, etc.
And you can search for the POIs either nearby, along your route, or in a completely different city.
If you've got any other apps besides Apple carplayer android auto, they will show up here under apps.
And settings is where you can customize sync to your liking.
You can set up your clock, you can change your display, things of that nature.
Now, in terms of connectivity, the Ranger has got two USB ports in the front, two in the rear, as well as a 110 outlet and there is a wi-fi hotspot that can support up to ten devices.
Now unlike other systems that make you navigate through menus and submenus, and use cute little icons, Sync 3 is really, really straightforward and it gets the job done with no muss and no fuss.
It's one of our favorites here at Road Show.
We've got more videos on the 2019 Ford Ranger including a drive in the dirt and a spin on the pavement.
So be sure to check those out over on theroadshow.com
[MUSIC]
RoadshowAuto TechFord
Up Next
Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger
5:39
Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester
4:19
2020 GMC Sierra HD has super strength, X-ray vision
1:40
Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2:06
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: More form, function and fuel efficiency
3:44
Infiniti QX Inspiration concept previews the brand's first all-electric...
3:10
Checking the tech in the 2019 Lexus UX 200
1:59
2019 Lexus UX 200: A high-style crossover low on performance
3:46
The fastest Jeep in the West: 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
5:19
uConnect still golden in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk