Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Edge

Welcome to a deep dive into the Ford sync three entertainment system in the 2019 Edge.
Now, this is the same system that we've got across a lot of Ford products, so let's get right into it.
Here, on the home screen, you've got three tiles, one for navigation, and another one for your audio, and another one for your phone.
And then, down here at the bottom, you've got shortcuts to all your different features.
So when I click here on it to Audio, i have a nice clear screen that's showing everything that's happening.
I've got all of my presets, three different rows of presets, and I can even set an alert.
So let's say I really like Queensryche or Another Rainy Night Click on alert and if that band or song ever comes on again, the system will give me a notification and I can go right to, which is pretty cool.
And another thing with satellite radio is if I really like the song I can go ahead and replay it because, hey, who doesn't want to hear a Queensryche twice, right?
Moving on, I can also control the climate from the screen but I also got redundant buttons on the center console.
The phone is a pretty self-explanatory, it's a regular bluetooth setup.
It was pretty quick to set it up on my phone.
What I really like about navigation is that it does have one box entry, there aren't separate boxes for streets, numbers such as that.
So it's a little bit easier to enter an address.
Also in navigation you've got some shortcuts here to point of interest searches, so You just know that you want a general amount of food.
Look, there's everything that's nearby.
Ooh, Bull Valley Roadhouse, sounds good for after this shoot.
Now when you get into the map, there is pinch and zoom, so you can zoom in and zoom out, but it's not really the fastest.
The easiest way is to just do it by these little buttons here on the side of the screen.
But honestly, how much are you gonna use the In-Dash Navigation when Apple CarPlay Android Auto are both standard.
And check it out, with iOS 12 you even get Google Maps.
So much better than Apple Maps.
Now, moving on to Settings, here is where you can customize everything in your car.
Everything from your sound where you want your treble your base you know.
I mean you guys know how all of this works, right?
One of the cools things though is you do have a Wi-Fi hotspot standard and you can set that up right here in your settings.
So what I really like about Ford Sync 3 is that it's just easy to use.
There's not a lot of menu's and sub menu's.
I do wish that that navigation reacted just a bit quicker but like I said with Apple car play who needs the in-dash nav.
We've got a full review of the 2019 Ford Edge including video, pictures, and words right here on theroadshow.com.
So if you want more information, be sure to check it out.
