Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Well to a deep dive into the [UNKNOWN] system of the 2019 cheverlote blazer it is cleverly called [UNKNOWN] three.
Now I've always liked chevy system because ti's easy to use and this one has been updated with graphics and quicker response times.
And we get down here to the home page it defaults to your audio your navigation and your phone and down here I've got some [UNKNOWN] buttons for my home and my back plus.
Plus a volume knob.
Now i know that might not seem like a big deal, but trust me when you've been in a car that doesn't have a volume knob, this is a pure luxury.
Now when i start scrolling through here, everything's set up like a cell phone.
I've got large icons and it responds really, quickly to my touch.
Now starting here with audio.
The reason why I showed you guys how to set a preset is because I think it's really indicative of how easy or complicated this system is.
And here, it's super easy.
You just tune to whatever you want and then tap and hold and it's right there.
And then everything is right there on one screen, there's no menus or sub menus to mess around with.
And I love it Now it's also really cool is down here at the bottom of the screen I've got a few shortcut buttons to some more popular features and I really like that because I don't have to swipe back to the home page.
I mean look it's only one swipe but time is money right.
You can click here on phone now I haven't connected my phone becase apple car plane and [UNKNOWN] audio are both standard but here is where you would do it.
Just tap on that Add phone, look for my Chevrolet in your list, It's really, really quick.
Moving on to navigation, right away I get the option for one box entry, for both addresses, and points of interest.
And if I'm not really sure where I wanna go, Chevy gives me a whole list of points of interest.
Everything from coffee, food, fuel.
And when I click on that, it drills down into even deeper categories, before I make my selection.
Going back, all I need to do is click on those three little buttons and here's where I have my settings, I can decide what I want to show on the map.
So I really like to have fuel and restaurants on my map.
Plus I've got traffic events around me which is really helpful when I'm trying to plan my trip for the day.
Now when I go back here to the map, It works a lot like a cell phone so I can just swipe around I can pinch to zoom and everything responds really really quickly to my touch.
The blazer does have a WiFi hotspot which is really nice if you happen to find yourself outside of your phone's LTE now I know it sounds a little weird why would your car work but your phone doesn't will the car has a bigger antenna.
So we can often pick up signals when your phone is DOA.
The users function is pretty cool, I've got it setup for me which means that all of my settings, the way I like it are gonna be in the car every time I get in, and then if someone else in my household's got a different [UNKNOWN], it will recognize that [UNKNOWN] And put in their settings.
Plus you can even download it to other Chevy's that you might have in your fleet.
So everything is just the way you like it when you like it.
Now the blazers got a whole set of apps that you can add everything from short little podcast from news organizations like NPR or the Washington post.
Look even people, I can add Spotify and I also have the market place app.
Now here is where you can do things from your car like make reservations for a restaurant.
You can order food from Dunkin donuts.
Heck, you can even do an in store pickup.
I mean Yeah, it's from Office Depot, but still, it's really cool that you can do this all from your vehicle.
But please, pull over before you do it.
Safety third is just a joke, we safety first.
Now, when it comes to charging, well, the car is available with wireless charging.
But this particular vehicle doesn't have it.
But what it does have is Six total USB ports, both the larger USB ports, and the new USBC that most people are going towards.
Now if you want to find out how the Blazer drives, well we've got a few videos for you.
And we've got a full written review, over on the Roadshow.com.
So don't miss out.
