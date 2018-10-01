See the tech inside this 2018 McLaren 570GT

[MUSIC]
You might argue that in a supercar like this McLaren 570 GT, you want to pay more attention to the road than to the radio.
Still there are plenty of ways to stay entertained in here Let's check out all the tech inside this supercar.
Pretty much everything inside of this car is controlled from this seven inch touch screen which McClaren calls Iris.
Now, the graphics are a little bit function first, maybe a little bit blocky in some other cars but it all does work pretty well.
I don't think it's the simpliest infotainment system to use But after you play around with it for a couple of minutes it gets pretty easy to navigate through all the various menus.
This big button with the McClaren logo on it takes you to the homescreen where you get six tiles to jump into different options within the car.
Let's take a look at the navigation for instance.
Again, you maybe dont get the prettiest graphics you'll find in an in car entertainment system, but it all works pretty well once you figure out how to use the various menus an options within here.
Under the media option, I can choose whether to listen to bluetooth audio, things through the aux port or through the usb port.
In this car, Iris is also used to control the climate controls.
And I really love the little Easter egg of how the graphic of the guy in there has a helmet on.
Because, we're in a super car.
There are also functions within this system for things like a web browser or weather information if you've got a data connection.
But, you won't find support for Apple carplate or Android auto.
You can plug your devices in inside this tiny sensor console where you'll find an aux portal, 12 -volt outlets, and 3 USB ports.
This 570GT also has an optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system that has 12 speakers instead of the standard 8 and it has these really cool speaker grills all throughout the cabin.
You can access a lot of driving information on this digital instrument cluster, there's a little lever by my left knee that lets me toggle through information starting with basics like my trip information.
I can go down and see more details fuel economy information, I can pull up the menue for raising the suspension if I need to go over steep speed bumps or drive way.
And I can look at things like navigation guidance or even the backup camera.On the instrument cluster I get this colour coded temperature gauges on the left hand side for the tyre engine and transmissions.
And on the right hand side, even more color coded information dials.
You'll also notice that this digital tachyometer changes to different format when I switch into track mode.
When it comes to active safety technology, well, the 570GT doesn't really have any.
And to be fair, that's the case with a lot of its rival super cars.
You do have to get a back up camera and parking sensors to help you avoid crunching carbon fiber.
And that's a look at all the technology inside this Maclaren 570 GT.
For a fuller view of this supercar, visit theroadshow.com
RoadshowCar Culture
Up Next
2018 McLaren 570GT delivers huge driving thrills without much...
6:33
Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ is more than a 'Ring monster
5:37
Toyota's new Supra driven on road and track
3:04
The 2019 Audi E-Tron electric SUV is here
2:25
2019 Audi E-Tron SUV's battery is 1,500 pounds of Xanax
4:34
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Audi A4 Allroad
2:09
2019 GMC Sierra Denali shows us its stuff in Newfoundland
7:15
McLaren 720S: Too much supercar for the road?
8:39
Five things you need to know about the 2018 BMW M240i Convertible
2:25
Breaking down Bullitt: A behind-the-scenes look at our tribute...