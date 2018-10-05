Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose
Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars
A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima
5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know
AutoComplete: DOT is easing regulations on autonomous car testing
Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights
See the tech inside the 2019 Toyota Avalon
Five things you need to know about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic: Better than an Audi S3?
iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 get more power, new colors.
NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars
Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future
Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends