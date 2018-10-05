Your video, "Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Carfection

Carfection

Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights

Transcript
Transcription not available for Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights.
Roadshow

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

5:51

Meet Magnum P.I.'s new star and cars

15:07

A new and very much improved 2019 Nissan Altima

4:04

5 things you need to know about Forza Horizon 4

2:50

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris: Welcoming our latest production vehicle

2:06

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf: 5 things you need to know

2:07

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: DOT is easing regulations on autonomous car testing

1:09

Carfection's Paris Motor Show highlights

15:51

2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get past that nose

5:51

See the tech inside the 2019 Toyota Avalon

3:09

Five things you need to know about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

1:40

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic: Better than an Audi S3?

2:42

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 get more power, new colors.

1:50

NASA at 60: How America's space agency reached for the stars

5:26

Peugeot E-Legend Concept takes us back to the future

1:58

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04