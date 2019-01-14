Big, boxy Telluride joins the Kia SUV lineup

[MUSIC]
Well, it's been three years since we've seen the Kia Telluride concept, and now here we are, 2019 Detroit Auto Show and it is finally here.
And man, is this guy big and boxy This hearkens back to the old school SUVs of yore.
There is nary a curve on this thing.
It is all about right angles.
Even those tail lights are an inverted L with this right angle.
However, on the whole this thing looks really good and it is a nice step above the Sorrento with seating for eight people.
Now under the hood is a 3.8 litre V8 engine which is putting out 291 horse power and 262 pound feed or tork.
That's made it to an eight speed automatic transmission, getting that power down to the front wheels.
And of course all wheel drive is an option.
Now the [UNKNOWN] rate has got a lot of cool drivers aids that we haven't seen in a Kia SUV before.
Most notably the highway drive Which makes lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to form a kind of level-two, hands-on semi-autonomous driving system.
Now we've seen this before with Nissan in the form of pro pilot.
It's a system that I really like, and I can't wait to try it out on the [UNKNOWN].
Also on tap is a blind spot monitoring system that can apply the brakes to get you back into the lane should you signal and try to change lanes when there's someone in that blind spot.
Parents will love the Quite mode, which will keep their heavy metal music to the first row only.
And there's even a microphone so you can talk to your little darlings in the second and third row without raising your voice.
Kia's excellent infotainment system is housing on a ten inch touch screen.
And Apple Car Play and Android Auto are both standard.
Plus you can get up to six USB ports and a Bluetooth system that can connect not one, but two phones wirelessly.
I've got no word on pricing yet, but we should see the 2020 Kia [UNKNOWN] in dealerships later this year.
