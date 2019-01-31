AutoComplete

AutoComplete: Subaru is teasing a new Legacy and it's got a big ol' screen

Transcript
Transcription not available for AutoComplete: Subaru is teasing a new Legacy and it's got a big ol' screen.
RoadshowAutomobilesFordSubaruDodge

Tech Shows

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger

2:38

Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger

5:39

Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester

4:19

2020 GMC Sierra HD has super strength, X-ray vision

1:40

Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2:06

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: More form, function and fuel efficiency

3:44

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Apple’s streaming service could take on Netflix

6:05

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Even more Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks

4:06

Watch this robot play Jenga

1:36

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

AutoComplete: Subaru is teasing a new Legacy and it's got a big ol' screen

1:18

Scanning cars is becoming a thing

2:47

Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger

2:38

Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger

5:39

AutoComplete: The $300,000 Range Rover SV Coupe is dead

1:14

See how WayRay laser holographs can turn a windshield into the best AR gear

2:40