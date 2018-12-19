AutoComplete: Rivian shows off its battery tech and we're impressed
Transcript
Here's what's making news on Roadshow.
When Rivian announced it's all electric truck and SUV at the L.A Autoshow, we balked at its claim at 400 plus miles of range on a single charge.
But, it seems like the company, now, has the tech to back it up.
Rivian is using a more energy-dense battery cell in its pack than many companies, and it coming with a modular layout and chilling solution to make it more space efficient.
We can't wait to give the R1-S and the R1-T a rip when they come out in 2020.
Uber's self-driving car program has been shuttered for all intents and purposes since the fatal incident in March in Arizona.
But that hasn't stopped the State of Pennsylvania from saying that it's cool if Uber wants to come back and test there.
Uber reps confirm receipt of the notice, but don't have a timeline for starting up the autonomous car program, so it's all kinda moot.
IIHS crash tests are No joke, and this year the tests have been tougher than ever.
But that hasn't stopped 57 models from picking up their top safety pick and top safety pick plus awards.
The test that proved a stemming block for some many factor this year was the passenger side small overlap crash test.
In order to get the Top Safety Pick Plus Award, cars had to get either good or better ratings in that test, while the Top Safety Pick cars could receive good or acceptable ratings and still qualify.
Find more on these stories over on theroadshow.com, we'll talk to you tomorrow.
RoadshowAutomobilesKiaToyotaUber
Up Next
AutoComplete: Land Rover is teasing brand-new Defender replacement
1:02
AutoComplete: Mercedes is teasing the new CLA ahead of its CES...
1:09
AutoComplete: The Aston Martin Valkyrie's engine is certifiably...
1:21
AutoComplete: Tokyo prosecutors slap Ghosn, Nissan with an indictment
1:12
AutoComplete: Honda is already building the new Passport
1:17
AutoComplete: Aston Martin unveils reversible EV retrofit for...
1:30
AutoComplete: Audi is going to spend $16B on EVs by 2023
1:05
AutoComplete: Chinese tariffs on US vehicles going away, says...
1:21
AutoComplete: Porsche debuts a new 911 at the LA Auto Show
1:21
AutoComplete: We pit Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot against LA...